Rivian Electric Trucks Have Been Driving Through Tons Of Water

A couple of weeks ago, someone posted a video on YouTube of a Rivian RT1 launching a boat in Bear Lake, Idaho. Some supposed the whole thing was staged. Whether legit or not, though, the RT1 certainly did a fine job driving through the water and pulling a boat along with it.

I thought it might be useful to write about this video if for no other reason than to answer the question many new potential buyers wonder and perhaps ask — “Can an EV drive in water?” Alas, no one felt compelled to write an article about the short video.

Whether this is part of an ongoing campaign to show that an RT1 can drive in water, or the video above was used as inspiration for the tweet below, or we’re just talking coincidences here, Rivian itself did take to Twitter yesterday to show some hardcore RT1 testing in simulated flood waters. Have a look:

Putting in a little work at the lap pool. 🏊🏼‍♀️🏊🏻​ Driving video was filmed with professional drivers on a closed course designed for testing purposes. Be responsible. Drive safely. pic.twitter.com/gpcdjIAnIU — Rivian (@Rivian) August 29, 2022

So, yeah, the Rivian RT1 drives fine in water and can even pull another truck or trailer behind it while going through the water. It’s a practical, outdoorsy, rugged, strong, well built truck. And I believe all of that!

What are your thoughts on these Rivian electric trucks treading water?