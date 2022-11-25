Connect with us

Photo by Mira Shahan, Brendan Miles, CleanTechnica.

Tesla Cybertruck Design Update Spotted In New Or Updated Prototype

A new video of the Tesla Cybertruck has surfaced online, showing some significant changes to its design.

Tesla updated the status of Cybertruck production from “development” to “tooling” during the company’s Q3 2022 update last month.

In a new video that can be seen above, the most visible change Tesla has made to the Cybertruck is the electric truck’s taillights. As the vehicle parks, a new pattern of brake lights can be seen which wasn’t there before.

In the previous Cybertruck prototypes, the rear lighting setup was just a red light slit across the tailgate. The lighting area (the black bar) width has also been increased to accommodate the additional side brake lights.

We can also see (in the first half of that video above) that Tesla has added reverse lights on both sides of the Cybertruck’s license plate. Further, we can see that Tesla has added two red reflectors at the bottom of the tailgate.

We can also see possible mounting hardware for the front and rear bullbars on this prototype. Tesla will most likely be offering optional bullbars and winch features for owners that want a rougher, more off-road style.

Two new covered-body shells of the Cybertruck were spotted at Giga Texas just a few weeks ago, as spotted by local observer Joe Tegtmeyer with his drone.

Now that the Cybertruck has entered the tooling phase, these body shells were likely brought to Giga Texas for robot calibration to start preparation for setting up a production line. Tesla has estimated that Cybertruck mass production will start late next year.

Originally published by Tesla Oracle and EVANNEX. By @IqtidarAlii.

Related story: Rumor: Tesla Cybertruck Mass Production End Of 2023

 
 
 
