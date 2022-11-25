Tesla Cybertruck Design Update Spotted In New Or Updated Prototype

A new video of the Tesla Cybertruck has surfaced online, showing some significant changes to its design.

Tesla makes the absolute coolest toy for adults. Who else loves the cybertruck? $TSLA pic.twitter.com/cPcggvMktA — S3XY ASTRO (@AstroS3xy) October 22, 2022

Tesla updated the status of Cybertruck production from “development” to “tooling” during the company’s Q3 2022 update last month.

In a new video that can be seen above, the most visible change Tesla has made to the Cybertruck is the electric truck’s taillights. As the vehicle parks, a new pattern of brake lights can be seen which wasn’t there before.

In the previous Cybertruck prototypes, the rear lighting setup was just a red light slit across the tailgate. The lighting area (the black bar) width has also been increased to accommodate the additional side brake lights.

We can also see (in the first half of that video above) that Tesla has added reverse lights on both sides of the Cybertruck’s license plate. Further, we can see that Tesla has added two red reflectors at the bottom of the tailgate.

We can also see possible mounting hardware for the front and rear bullbars on this prototype. Tesla will most likely be offering optional bullbars and winch features for owners that want a rougher, more off-road style.

Two new covered-body shells of the Cybertruck were spotted at Giga Texas just a few weeks ago, as spotted by local observer Joe Tegtmeyer with his drone.

Breaking! Two new Cybertruck prototypes delivered to Giga Texas today, 14 October 2022! Located on N end near paint shop, arrived just as I was ending filming. Check these out! Much more in my video later today! @JoeTegtmeyer pic.twitter.com/ixl7E7ovc6 — Joe Tegtmeyer 🚀 🤠😎 (@JoeTegtmeyer) October 14, 2022

Now that the Cybertruck has entered the tooling phase, these body shells were likely brought to Giga Texas for robot calibration to start preparation for setting up a production line. Tesla has estimated that Cybertruck mass production will start late next year.

Originally published by Tesla Oracle and EVANNEX. By @IqtidarAlii.

