Energica has just announced that it has secured the funding needed to accelerate the growth of its US dealer network.

Clean Transport

Energica Expands its US Dealer Network

Shopping for an electric motorcycle that’s NOT a LiveWire is about to get a lot easier!

Electric motorcycle maker Energica has made huge strides in 2022. Following the brand’s acquisition by Ideanomics, the company launched the most capable, all-electric adventure-touring bike on the market — and now, they’re following up that success with news that the brand is kicking off 2023 with 24 new US dealers!

“This is a validation of our brand and products,” says Ideanomics Mobility president, Robin Mackie. “In less than a year, Energica has doubled its production, introduced new models with a wider market appeal and secured its first fleet orders. With strategic third-party capital, this growth can continue even faster.”

With a newly expanded manufacturing facility in Soleira, Italy featuring state-of-the-art, semi-automated assembly lines, Energica will soon be capable of producing up to 2,000 electric motorcycles per year, split among the brand’s four current models: the Ego sportbike, the Eva Ribelle e-fighter, the EsseEsse9 retro style bike, and, finally, the new Experia Green Tourer revealed this past summer.

Scott Cooney vs. the Dolemites

Energica Experia Green Touring Bike - Adventure Tour Motorcycle

Image courtesy Energica.

Our own Scott Cooney had a chance to travel to Italy to sample the new Experia in the Dolemite mountains outside the brand’s Modena headquarters, writing that, “My ride (on the Experia) was nothing short of stunning. Because an electric motorcycle allows you to spend more time focusing on the ride and less on running the bike, I found myself browsing the scenery whenever traffic allowed, and breathing in to the moment of sitting on a high performance machine seemingly built for this exact [mountain] ride.”

Sounds pretty good to me! The newest Energica dealers in the US, according to Energica’s announcement, yesterday, are Cross Country Cycles with two locations in New Jersey, Fulgora Powersports in Orange County, California, Monarch Powersports near Salt Lake City, Utah, and South Sound Cycles in Tacoma, Washington State. You can use Energica’s dealer finder here, to find a dealer near you, and scroll on down to the bottom of the page and let us know what you think of the brand’s push towards creating a conventional dealer network in a post-Tesla America in the comments.

 

Source | Images: Energica, via PR Newswire.

 
 
 
