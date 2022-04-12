Ideanomics Buys Racy Energica Electric Motorcycle Brand

Our friends at Ideanomics made a big splash on Wall Street today with news that their acquisition of the racy Italian sportbike brand Energica is complete. Ideanomics and Energica executives held their first joint investor presentation today, to showcase the companies’ shared vision for the future and how the two companies complement that sustainability mission.

The announcement was celebrated with a press event titled “EVolving the Road Ahead,” and commenced with a ride of the Energica motorcycles by Ideanomics’ Executive Chairman Shane McMahon, President of Mobility Robin Mackie, and Energica US CEO, Stefano Benatti, to symbolize the Italian and American companies coming together in a location as iconic as Times Square. CleanTechnica founder Scott Cooney was also there, and he got to experience the company’s absolutely awesome Energica Ego firsthand.

It’s Good to be the King

During the investor presentation, Ideanomics CEO Alf Poor discussed how the acquisition of Energica brings technology, economies of scale and strong leadership to the Ideanomics family, which includes another friend of CleanTechnica, Mani Iyer, of electric tractor company Solectrac. Everyone, it seems, is pretty excited about the possibilities presented.

“As a result of this acquisition, Ideanomics is uniquely positioned to benefit from the increasing demand for electric, two-wheeled vehicles,” said Shane McMahon, executive chairman of Ideanomics. “Energica’s high-performance electric motorcycles, growing dealer network and powertrain applications will allow us to leverage vehicle applications across other Ideanomics companies and customers, while supporting the next phase of growth for Energica.”

That next phase of growth seems related to Energica Inside— a growing division within the company that would seek to supply Energica’s race-proven propulsion and energy storage systems to other manufacturers across industries. These could be boutique bike builders, off-road powersports brands, or even personal watercraft. As the e-mobility revolution marches on, there seems to be no limit to where they’ll go.

“At Energica, we are excited to support Ideanomics’ range of electrification solutions in order to create a global power player in the EV space across multiple verticals,” said Livia Cevolini, CEO of Energica. “Our bikes have more power, torque and range than our competitors, and with our competitive price point, we are uniquely positioned to capture a large percentage of zero-emission motorcycle enthusiasts. With our growing sales, exceptional products and new Energica Inside business unit, we will work hand in hand with other Ideanomics operating companies to develop new technologies for powertrain components and modular powertrain systems.”

Scott is busy riding the new Energica Ego and Eva bikes in Manhattan today, and will share his riding impressions of the bike when he gets back. One thing, however, I already know: I am super jealous!

Source | Images: Ideanomics, Energica, via PR Newswire.

