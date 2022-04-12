Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Energica NASDAQ Ideanomics

Clean Transport

Ideanomics Buys Racy Energica Electric Motorcycle Brand

Electric superbike maker Energica gets a big boost from Ideanomics.

Published

Our friends at Ideanomics made a big splash on Wall Street today with news that their acquisition of the racy Italian sportbike brand Energica is complete. Ideanomics and Energica executives held their first joint investor presentation today, to showcase the companies’ shared vision for the future and how the two companies complement that sustainability mission.

The announcement was celebrated with a press event titled “EVolving the Road Ahead,” and commenced with a ride of the Energica motorcycles by Ideanomics’ Executive Chairman Shane McMahon, President of Mobility Robin Mackie, and Energica US CEO, Stefano Benatti, to symbolize the Italian and American companies coming together in a location as iconic as Times Square. CleanTechnica founder Scott Cooney was also there, and he got to experience the company’s absolutely awesome Energica Ego firsthand.

It’s Good to be the King

CleanTechnica Scott Cooney Rides Energica Ego in NY

Image by CleanTechnica.

During the investor presentation, Ideanomics CEO Alf Poor discussed how the acquisition of Energica brings technology, economies of scale and strong leadership to the Ideanomics family, which includes another friend of CleanTechnica, Mani Iyer, of electric tractor company Solectrac. Everyone, it seems, is pretty excited about the possibilities presented.

“As a result of this acquisition, Ideanomics is uniquely positioned to benefit from the increasing demand for electric, two-wheeled vehicles,” said Shane McMahon, executive chairman of Ideanomics. “Energica’s high-performance electric motorcycles, growing dealer network and powertrain applications will allow us to leverage vehicle applications across other Ideanomics companies and customers, while supporting the next phase of growth for Energica.”

That next phase of growth seems related to Energica Inside— a growing division within the company that would seek to supply Energica’s race-proven propulsion and energy storage systems to other manufacturers across industries. These could be boutique bike builders, off-road powersports brands, or even personal watercraft. As the e-mobility revolution marches on, there seems to be no limit to where they’ll go.

“At Energica, we are excited to support Ideanomics’ range of electrification solutions in order to create a global power player in the EV space across multiple verticals,” said Livia Cevolini, CEO of Energica. “Our bikes have more power, torque and range than our competitors, and with our competitive price point, we are uniquely positioned to capture a large percentage of zero-emission motorcycle enthusiasts. With our growing sales, exceptional products and new Energica Inside business unit, we will work hand in hand with other Ideanomics operating companies to develop new technologies for powertrain components and modular powertrain systems.”

Scott is busy riding the new Energica Ego and Eva bikes in Manhattan today, and will share his riding impressions of the bike when he gets back. One thing, however, I already know: I am super jealous!

 

Source | Images: Ideanomics, Energica, via PR Newswire.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

1929 Indian Four Electric Indian 1929 Indian Four Electric Indian

Clean Transport

Rat Rod EVolution: 1929 Electric Indian Four

This electric Indian keeps the Four, and changes everything.

13 hours ago

Clean Transport

STILRIDE Combines Steel, Motorcycles, & The Art Of Origami

One part Vespa, one part Samurai sword, one part IKEA furniture ... in the best way.

5 days ago

Clean Transport

Loving the Ride — Motorbike-Riding Eco Warrior

Bernard Lakey grew up on a farm some 60 kilometers from Melbourne in Victoria. It was a genuine rural environment up to the late...

April 5, 2022

Cars

Opibus Named “Most Influential Company” For Efforts to Electrify Africa

Opibus, a Swedish-Kenyan technology company that designs, develops, and deploys electric vehicles tailored for the African continent, has been awarded with a place on...

March 30, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.