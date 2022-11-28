Tesla “Full Self Driving” Beta Goes Out For Wide Release In North America

Tesla has finally achieved the primary goal that the automaker had set for this year — the wide release of FSD Beta. Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared the news via his Twitter feed on Thursday that FSD Beta is now available to all Tesla owners in North America who have purchased the Full Self-Driving package.

This was one of the two major goals that Elon Musk set for himself this year — FSD Beta wide release and the Starship orbital flight test

2 main goals this year: – Starship to orbit

– FSD wide release Many other things, of course, but those are the 2 giant kahunas. Will require insane work by many super talented people, but, if anyone can do it, they can. It is an honor to work with such awesome human beings. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 22, 2022

Many Tesla owners were also eager to test the latest version of FSD Beta in their vehicles, and they just got this chance during the holiday season. Perhaps best done after all the hectic shopping, when the roads and people’s minds are quieter.

While announcing FSD Beta’s wide release, Elon Musk praised the awesome Tesla Autopilot and artificial intelligence (AI) teams whose persistent efforts led to achieving this milestone.

Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta is now available to anyone in North America who requests it from the car screen, assuming you have bought this option. Congrats to Tesla Autopilot/AI team on achieving a major milestone! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2022

The recently released Tesla FSD Beta 10.69.3.1 (2022.36.20) is the version that Tesla owners in the United States and Canada are able to download for beta testing. The next big FSD Beta release version, V11, is delayed till December and is currently under testing by a limited number of internal Tesla employees.

As Musk said in the above tweet, Tesla owners in North America who have either purchased the Full Self-Driving package with their vehicles or have bought a monthly subscription are now able to download FSD Beta from their car’s center touchscreen display. You just have to go to Controls > Software and see if firmware version 2022.36.20 is available for download.

My Canadian friend Ian Pavelko who is a long-time Tesla Model 3 AWD owner just got the 2022.36.2 update rolled out to him a few days ago.

According to several reports posted on social media, a large number of Tesla owners who did not have the Full Self-Driving package started buying the $199 monthly subscription as soon as the wide release news spread.

The plus side of this is that Tesla has solidified a monthly recurring revenue stream with the wide release of FSD Beta. Additionally, a flow of huge amounts of Autopilot data points and video clips are being added from new places to train the Tesla neural net.

A huge amount of people have messaged me since last night saying they have subscribed to FSD Beta for $199/month now that it’s in wide release. A lot of people are excited. More people using Beta & subscribing will fundamentally help Tesla and it's financials (TBD how much tho). — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) November 24, 2022

But since this is a big software rollout, Tesla owners are facing delays in getting the FSD Beta downloaded to their cars. Tesla deploys FSD Beta and other over-the-air (OTA) software updates in batches that are normally observed to be based on VINs and geolocation.

Let us know in the comments section below if you have received Tesla’s FSD Beta wide-release version 10.69.3.1 (2022.36.20) to your car yet or not, and how you feel about it.

Originally published by Tesla Oracle. By @IqtidarAlii.

