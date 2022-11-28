Connect with us

Photo by Zach Shahan/CleanTechnica.

Tesla “Full Self Driving” Beta Goes Out For Wide Release In North America

And Tesla owners rush to buy the monthly subscription.

Tesla has finally achieved the primary goal that the automaker had set for this year — the wide release of FSD Beta. Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared the news via his Twitter feed on Thursday that FSD Beta is now available to all Tesla owners in North America who have purchased the Full Self-Driving package.

This was one of the two major goals that Elon Musk set for himself this year — FSD Beta wide release and the Starship orbital flight test

Many Tesla owners were also eager to test the latest version of FSD Beta in their vehicles, and they just got this chance during the holiday season. Perhaps best done after all the hectic shopping, when the roads and people’s minds are quieter.

While announcing FSD Beta’s wide release, Elon Musk praised the awesome Tesla Autopilot and artificial intelligence (AI) teams whose persistent efforts led to achieving this milestone.

The recently released Tesla FSD Beta 10.69.3.1 (2022.36.20) is the version that Tesla owners in the United States and Canada are able to download for beta testing. The next big FSD Beta release version, V11, is delayed till December and is currently under testing by a limited number of internal Tesla employees.

Photo by Zach Shahan/CleanTechnica.

As Musk said in the above tweet, Tesla owners in North America who have either purchased the Full Self-Driving package with their vehicles or have bought a monthly subscription are now able to download FSD Beta from their car’s center touchscreen display. You just have to go to Controls > Software and see if firmware version 2022.36.20 is available for download.

My Canadian friend Ian Pavelko who is a long-time Tesla Model 3 AWD owner just got the 2022.36.2 update rolled out to him a few days ago.

According to several reports posted on social media, a large number of Tesla owners who did not have the Full Self-Driving package started buying the $199 monthly subscription as soon as the wide release news spread.

The plus side of this is that Tesla has solidified a monthly recurring revenue stream with the wide release of FSD Beta. Additionally, a flow of huge amounts of Autopilot data points and video clips are being added from new places to train the Tesla neural net.

But since this is a big software rollout, Tesla owners are facing delays in getting the FSD Beta downloaded to their cars. Tesla deploys FSD Beta and other over-the-air (OTA) software updates in batches that are normally observed to be based on VINs and geolocation.

Let us know in the comments section below if you have received Tesla’s FSD Beta wide-release version 10.69.3.1 (2022.36.20) to your car yet or not, and how you feel about it.

Originally published by Tesla Oracle. By @IqtidarAlii.

Iqtidar Ali writes for X Auto about Tesla and electric vehicles. A true car enthusiast since his childhood, he covers his stories with an utmost passion, which is now guided by the mission towards sustainability. With over 1 decade of website development experience, he’s also our IT resource at hand. He also writes about tech stuff at UXTechPlus.com occasionally. Iqtidar can easily be reached on Twitter @IqtidarAlii (DM open for tips, feedback or a friendly message) or via email: iqtidar@xautoworld.com.

