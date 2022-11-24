Connect with us

Tesla Full Self-Driving (Beta) Now Available To Everyone In USA & Canada Who Bought Full Self-Driving!

The earliest customers to get access to Tesla Full Self-Driving (Beta) got it more than two years ago. About a year later, owners — like me — who got a very high score on Tesla’s new Safety Score system also got access to Full Self-Driving (Beta), which I’ll just call “FSD” for the rest of this piece. Throughout the past year, more and more Tesla owners who bought FSD have gotten the software download to their cars and SUVs.

Tesla has rolled out several updates to FSD since I got it a year or so ago. As fellow CleanTechnica writer and FSD user Fritz Hasler and I have written, FSD progress has been a bit of 2 steps forward, 1 step back (or sometimes it seems like 2 steps forward, 2 steps back). In fact, I know various Tesla owners in the real world who all comment or even joke about how bad it’s been in certain cases. However, Tesla just rolled out an update, and one of those people has messaged me that it finally seems to have made big improvements and drove him smoothly without the need for intervention somewhere! I am eager to check it out.

Tesla now seems to be happy enough with FSD that the company is opening it up to all Tesla owners in the USA and Canada who have purchased it. The rollout occurred late last night/early this morning.

If you’ve been waiting for access to FSD and you got this update, let us know how it goes and let us know what you think!

A note on pricing for those who haven’t followed along: When I bought FSD in mid-2019, it cost $6,000. As Tesla has added features or improved the technology a bit, it has increased the price. At the moment, it costs $15,000 to add FSD to your Tesla (at purchase or after purchasing it). As an alternative, you can get some semi-autonomous driving features by buying the Enhanced Autopilot package for just $6,000. With Enhanced Autopilot, you get:

  • Navigate on Autopilot
  • Auto Lane Change
  • Autopark
  • Summon
  • Smart Summon

Tesla “Enhanced Autopilot” features vs. “Full Self-Driving” features.

See more of our articles on Tesla Full Self Driving.

 

 
 
 
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

