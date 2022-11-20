Connect with us

Tesla Model 3 Performance. Image courtesy of JRR, CleanTechnica.

Not Just The Safest — Tesla Model 3 Is Greenest Car On Highway In Europe

With each passing day, Tesla’s electric cars are proving to be safer and safer — and not just that, it’s similar when it comes to sustainability. Just recently, the Tesla Model 3 won 5 stars in “Green NCAP,” with the highest rating ever in one category.

Europe’s Green New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) evaluates both ICE and electric vehicles for their contribution to the pollution of our planet. Green NCAP tests vehicles in three major areas: Clean Air Index, Energy Efficiency Index, and Greenhouse Gas Index (report PDF below).

Green NCAP used a Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) for these tests. The Tesla Model 3 RWD is currently the lowest variant of the vehicle.

Overall, the Tesla Model 3 scored 9.8 out of 10 in these three areas combined. This is one of the top scores ever achieved in Green NCAP ratings. Individual scores in each area are as follows:

  • Clean Air Index = 10 / 10
  • Energy Efficiency Index = 9.6 / 10
  • Greenhouse Gas Index = 9.8 / 0

Tesla Model 3 wins a 5-star rating from Green NCAP as one of the greenest cars ever made.

“Indeed, in the Highway Test, the small Tesla gets the highest score of all GreenNCAP tested vehicles so far, with a very impressive 21.1kWh/100km,” the verdict of the Green NCAP report stated.

Tesla officially released a blog post to highlight the Model 3’s achievement with the European Green NCAP ratings. Since the Tesla Model 3 had an exceptional score of 9.6 in the energy efficiency area, Tesla explained it as follows:

“Tesla’s process of continuous iteration introduces running changes to vehicles to improve thermal comfort, driving dynamics, efficiency, range and more. This ensures that new customers receive the latest and greatest hardware and get the most range out of every dollar (or euro) spent on energy.

“In fact, 1 kWh of energy allows you to drive 7 kilometers in Model 3, compared to only 2 kilometers in an equivalent ICE vehicle. This efficiency leads to customer savings. Tesla’s online Calculator for European customers shows that a German Tesla owner spends as little as 0.08 € per kilometer on a Model 3 versus 0.12 € for an equivalent ICE vehicle—that’s 35% savings per kilometer.”

   — Tesla official blog post.

Green NCAP tests internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles as well. Looking at the test of a Škoda Fabia revealed that it scored only ~5.5 out of 10 and 3 stars for the green ratings. It clearly shows that electric vehicles are the future and Tesla is carrying the torch to a sustainable energy future.

Originally published on Tesla Oracleby @IqtidarAlii.

Related story: Tesla Model Y Vs. Toyota RAV4 Moose Test Demonstrates Model Y’s Greater Safety

 
 
 
