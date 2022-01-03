Tesla Model Y vs. Toyota RAV4 Moose Test Demonstrates Model Y’s Greater Safety

There’s a lot more to safety than being able to avoid a moose, but whether it’s a moose, a deer, a boy, a brick, or a ferret, being able to quickly swerve around something in your lane and yet not lose control of your vehicle or smash into something else is one of the more critical capabilities one might want in a car or SUV. Call it what you want, you want to be able to avoid that obstacle quickly and then get back in line in your lane.

I ran across this tweet … well … a few months ago, and am finally getting to sharing it on this early Monday in 2022. It’s a video comparison of a Tesla Model Y and a Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid doing a “moose test.” As if the comparison wasn’t shocking enough, the RAV4 is actually going into the test at a slower entry speed. Have a watch:

There are many reasons why the Tesla Model Y is one of the safest production vehicles in history (perhaps only surpassed by another Tesla or two). Some of those reasons are certainly the way it handles, grips the road, avoids tipping and swerving, and is so easy to get back in line. The Toyota RAV4, on the other hand, ….

Many people will compare vehicles like these and look at cost, tech features, range, acceleration, and other factors, but taking a close look at safety is an underrated part of the comparison process. Don’t take it for granted.

