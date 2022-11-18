VinFast Starts Phase Two Of Dealer-Building in North America As It Opens First Store In Canada

VinFast officially launched its first store in Canada, inside the Yorkdale Shopping Center in Toronto, Ontario. This fulfills the second of five phases of the brand’s launch in North America, which started off with the opening of six stores in California three months ago.

At the VinPro Media Tour group in Vietnam last September, executives of the company hinted on a “gradual and phased” entry to North America starting off in regions where there is an “acceptance of brand diversity” in order to “prove what capabilities of the brand.”

Le Thi Thu Thuy, VinFast Chairwoman, told CleanTechnica that the growth in the countries where VinFast has set its sights on is a deliberate and conscious effort, requiring both a deeper market understanding and the level of acceptance of the brand. CleanTechnica asked what other countries VinFast is targeting within the next two years.

“Canada is one such market,” Thuy said, because it is one market more welcoming to new ideas and innovations, though she pointed out that “it will never be an easy task to convince the world of VinFast cars, but we are very much up to the challenge.”

“The opening of the first store in Canada marks the next milestone in VinFast’s global expansion journey. Our network of stores will be key in interacting with our customers, ensuring quality service, and strong relationships in Canada on our journey towards a sustainable future,” Huynh Du An, CEO of VinFast Canada, shared.

The VinFast Store network in Canada is part of VinFast’s go-to-market strategy, in which 8 retail and service centers opening in 2022 will be the first in a network of locations to build personalized relationships with Canadian customers, ensuring reliability, convenience, and peace of mind throughout the process of purchasing and owning their VinFast vehicles.

The flagship location is part of the company’s rollout in Canada, with 7 more stores set to open before year end. Fast-tracking the expansion will be two locations ready to open very soon. These are at CF Carrefour Laval in Quebec (Carrefour: CF Carrefour Laval, 3003 Boul. le Carrefour, Laval, QC H7T 1C7), and Park Royal Shopping Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia (2002 Park Royal S, West Vancouver, BC V7T 2W4)

Designed to convey the “Future of Mobility” theme, VinFast Yorkdale is created with futuristic and minimalist design languages, advanced technology, and an interactive consumer experience. The spacious in-store ambience blends modern finishes sourced from local Canadian producers with design elements inspired by the beauty of Vietnam’s natural wonders to provide customers with a seamless experience.

With a prime location, customers can access VinFast Yorkdale with ease to explore the interior and exterior details of VinFast’s electric SUVs — the VF 8 and VF 9 — while experiencing the advanced technologies and engaging one-on-one with VinFast product experts. At VinFast Yorkdale, visitors will also be able to test drive the VF 8 and view vehicle features on a large LED screen — an exclusive for VinFast, globally.