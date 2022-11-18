Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
The radical looking ‘Achiever’ is ready for students in Texas. (Photo from BYD)

Clean Transport

BYD Unleashes “Achiever” in Texas, As SF Receives Its Third Electric School Bus

Published

It is called the ‘Achiever’ for good reason. The radical looking school bus — already attractive to the students who will use it — looks like it came straight out of a sci-fi movie set. It was revealed at the ‘Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs (TSD) Conference in Frisco, Texas, just recently.

The V2G technology allows the school bus to serve as a power source that provides clean energy during the hours it’s not being operated. It also uses what is considered to be BYD’s proprietary and safest battery technology with up to 60% lower maintenance and energy costs.

“We are proud to showcase the Type A BYD School Bus here at the TSD show,” BYD Vice President of Operations, Patrick Duan, said, emphasizing how BYD is looking forward to providing a clean mode of transportation to schools across the United States.

“It’s encouraging to see school districts invest in the future of their students while simultaneously making a positive impact on the environment,” Duan added.

Almost simultaneously, just three days ago, BYD delivered its third K9MD battery-electric bus to the San Francisco Muni Transit Association (SFMTA) this past month. Part of a larger 12-vehicle fleet order from various suppliers, the additional bus supports the city’s Sustainability and Climate Action Program — an ambitious program for an all-electric, carbon-neutral San Francisco by 2040.

The SFMTA’s 3rd electric bus from BYD. (Photo from BYD)

While the Achiever was unveiled, the BYD SF Muni buses were being tested on SFMTA’s most challenging routes, and data was gathered on how the battery-electric vehicles respond to San Francisco’s uniquely hilly streets.

SFMTA is proud to be a leader in addressing the climate crisis,” Julie Kirschbaum, Director of Transit for SFMTA, said. “We’re committed to embracing the greenest fleet possible and getting people out of private vehicles and into more sustainable modes of transportation.”

The BYD K9MD can seat up to 42 passengers and includes 2 ADA compliant wheelchair positions. Equipped with the industry’s safest batteries, the BYD buses will provide its passengers with reliable, smooth, and sustainable transportation throughout beautiful San Francisco.

Except for the powertrains and batteries, both buses will be built by members of the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation (SMART) workers Union, Local 105, in BYD’s manufacturing facility located in Lancaster, California.

“BYD is proud to work with SFMTA. Muni has shown time and time again that the city is a leader in providing safe and sustainable transportation. San Francisco has always set a wonderful example for the importance of public transportation, and we couldn’t be happier to support a program that’s striving towards 100% electrification,” Duan concluded.

 
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Raymond Gregory Tribdino is the motoring & information technology editor of Malaya Business Insight (www.malaya.com.ph) in the Philippines. He has been covering automotive, transport, and IT since 1992. His passion for electric vehicles started with the failed electrification of a scooter in 1994. He wrote for EVWorld.com, one of the pioneer electric vehicle websites, in 1997. He was a college professor for 8 years at the Philippine Women’s University. He is also now a podcaster co-hosting for the Philippines' top-rated YouTube tech site “TechSabado” and the baby-boomer popular “Today is Tuesday.” He is a husband and father of five, a weekend mechanic and considers himself a handyman, an amateur ecologist, and environmentalist. He is back to trying to electrify motorcycles starting with a plug-in trail motorcycle.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

The EV Market Is Entering An Exciting Phase

One of the first real mass production EVs, the Nissan Leaf, took about 10 years to produce and sell 500,000 units. Just the other...

1 day ago

Cars

It’s Not About Tesla Vs BYD — They Are Both Playing A Key Role In The Transition

The transition to electric mobility is well underway. There has been a lot of progress in the passenger vehicle segment over the last 12...

1 day ago

Cars

Global Electric Vehicle Sales Up 62% (Overall Auto Sales Down 8%)

Electric vehicle sales were up 62% globally in the first half of 2022 compared to the first half of 2021. That includes fully electric...

1 day ago

Cars

3 Million NEVs, Its Own Ships, & More: BYD Ready To Spread Its Footprint Across The World

We really need to electrify small passenger vehicles as well as buses all over the world and not just in the developed world. One...

2 days ago

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.