Image from BYD

3 Million NEVs, Its Own Ships, & More: BYD Ready To Spread Its Footprint Across The World

Published

We really need to electrify small passenger vehicles as well as buses all over the world and not just in the developed world. One company that is taking the lead in taking electric passenger vehicles to most parts of the world is BYD. BYD is ramping up production of electric vehicles powered by its revolutionary Blade Battery.

Last month, BYD’s factories produced 220,107 NEVs compared with 81,575 NEVs in October 2021. So far in 2022, BYD has produced 1,411,690 NEVs according to a company announcement. This is probably why BYD now has more room to ship its EVs to more markets around the world than other OEMs from North America or Europe. BYD is literally taking its electric cars to the world and it seems like we get an announcement of an entry to a new market every week now from BYD, which is good for catalyzing the adoption of electric vehicles.

Today, BYD announced yet another milestone. The 3 millionth BYD NEV rolled off the production line. That unit was a BYD Seal. Here are some specs of the all new BYD Seal sedan:

Standard Range Version

  • 150 kW and 310 Nm motor
  • Acceleration: From 0 to 100 km/h in 7.5 seconds
  • Battery capacity 61.44 kWh
  • Range: of about 430 km (WLTP)

The BYD Seal also has a long range version (82.56 kWh battery):

  • 230 kW and 360 Nm motor
  • Acceleration: From 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds

As well as an all-wheel drive Performance version

  • 390 kW and 670 Nm motors
  • Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds
  • Battery capacity 82.56 kWh

Earlier this year, BYD stopped making full ICE vehicles to focus only on plug-in models. Its range now includes battery-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid DM-i models. Plug-in hybrids have been dividing opinion for years. Some feel that with so much progress made so far with modern battery-electric vehicles, there should be no need for plug-in hybrids. Some people feel that there is still a place for plug-in hybrids, especially in places where charging infrastructure is not as developed or widespread. Some feel that some owners of plug-in hybrid vehicles rarely use them in electric mode. However, quite a few models from modern plug-in hybrids do have quite good electric-only range. The DM-i models come with BYD’s revolutionary Blade battery, ranging from 8.3 to 21.5 kWh, allowing the vehicles to do between 50 to 120 km in all-electric mode. To put that into perspective, the first generation Nissan Leaf had a 24 kWh battery and the range was not much more than 120 km.

BYD is now aggressively expanding its overseas presence and entering new markets in Asia, South America, Europe, and Africa. Mongolia, Cambodia, Laos, India, Vietnam, Singapore, and Malaysia are some of the markets that BYD has announced recently that it is adding several models, including the critically acclaimed Atto 3. Just the other day, BYD announced that it has signed a new partnership agreement with the LEAL Group for the Island nation of Mauritius.

As BYD ramps up exports of its EVs, reports say that BYD has ordered its own auto transport ships to drive this massive export campaign. The report says the 8 ships, which will cost almost $700 million, will each have a capacity to carry 7,700 vehicles. Interesting times ahead and all good for accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles. The good thing about BYD is that it is not just making vehicles for the rich. Its new portfolio includes affordable small hatchbacks such as the BYD Dolphin. Affordable EVs that are priced competitively with their ICE counterparts are what’s needed to really accelerated the transition to electric mobility around the world.

 

Image from BYD

 
Written By

Remeredzai Joseph Kuhudzai

