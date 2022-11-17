Ford, Rockwell Partner For EV Assembly Technology

At the Automation Fair in Chicago, Rockwell Automation, Inc. today announced a partnership with the Ford Motor Company for the joint development and implementation of assembly tooling designs and architectures for its next three electric vehicle assembly sites.

“We are strengthening the commitment to build world class electric vehicles for the future and fortifying the relationship between Rockwell and Ford that has been in place for more than 75 years,” Blake Moret, Chairman and CEO of Rockwell Automation, said.

One of the sites where Rockwell will design, build, and install its automation solutions, is Ford’s Blue Oval City. Ford invested $5.6 billion, one of the largest investments in the its 119-year history, to build a revolutionary all-new electric truck and advanced batteries plant for future Ford and Lincoln vehicles. Located in West Tennessee, the nearly 6-square-mile mega campus will create approximately 6,000 new jobs when production begins in 2025.

Ford selected Rockwell Automation, the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, to help it meet production customer demands and achieve on-time successful launches.

“We are building the future right here in West Tennessee,” Eric Grubb, Ford’s director of new footprint construction, said. “This facility is the blueprint for Ford’s future manufacturing facilities and will enable Ford to help lead America’s shift to electric vehicles.”

Ford is currently America’s No. 2 electric vehicle brand and is heading to be a global leader with a nearly 2 million EV production run rate globally by late 2026.

“We’re honored to be a part of Ford’s journey to accelerate the rollout of EVs to customers,” said Jane Barr, vice president, Global Industry Accounts at Rockwell Automation. “Our open-system approach ensures EV production aligns with the latest industry standards, regulations, and customer expectations.”

Aside from Blue Oval City, Rockwell products and services will be utilized across Ford’s automotive production complexes located in Oakville, Canada, and Avon Lake, Ohio.

“We look forward to working closely with Ford and its ecosystem over the next several years to accelerate business outcomes and advance the company’s position as a global leader in the electric vehicle market,” Moret concluded.