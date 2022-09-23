BlueOval City: Ford’s Making Its Biggest Factory Complex Ever To Support EV Production

EV production is serious business, and on the scale we need it to happen, the industrial efforts will need to be seriously big. Tesla has answered that call with gigafactories in several countries, and everyone else who wants to be a future player is expanding global supply and production networks to do what needs done to accomplish their part of the EV transition. But, we haven’t seen anyone build a whole city’s worth of production … until now.

Ford has announced the groundbreaking of BlueOval City, its most recent and state-of-the art auto production complex that happens to be the largest one in the company’s 119 years since it was established. Ford knows that building enough EVs is going to take historic efforts, and a historic factory complex to support the effort.

The $5.6 billion investment from Ford and SK On to build a cutting-edge all-electric truck and advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln vehicles in West Tennessee was made less than a year after the two companies signed their agreement. When production begins in 2025, the nearly 6-square-mile mega campus will provide about 6,000 new jobs.

“We are building the future right here in West Tennessee,” said Eric Grubb, Ford’s director of new footprint construction. “This facility is the blueprint for Ford’s future manufacturing facilities and will enable Ford to help lead America’s shift to electric vehicles.”

Ford — America’s No. 2 electric vehicle brand — gets closer to its goal of a 2 million EV production run rate worldwide by late 2026 with construction underway at BlueOval City.

“Ford’s historic investment in West Tennessee is a testament to our state’s strong business climate and unmatched workforce,” said Governor Bill Lee. “BlueOval City will have a transformational impact on Tennesseans and our economy, and we’re proud this global company will call Haywood County home.”

Ford is continuing its involvement in various West Tennessee communities by holding livestreamed discussions and participating in collaborative projects. Most significantly, the company has partnered with the University of Tennessee to restore stream waters flowing through the school’s Lone Oaks Farm and expand STEM education opportunities for students from kindergarten to 12th grade across the state.

Some Big Numbers Ford Gave Us

Significant progress has been made since March, when Ford and its construction partners began preparing the land for construction.

More than 4.6 million cubic yards of earth have been removed, enough to fill more than 34,500 swimming pools.

More than 370,000 tons of stone have been placed, weighing more than 1,600 Statues of Liberty.

4,600 deep foundations were built, extending the height of almost 176 Eiffel Towers (when put end-to-end).

Putting Their Money Where Their Mouth Is

Keep in mind that Tesla made almost 1,000,000 EVs in 2021. So, committing to making 2 million EVs by 2026 is not only catching up to Tesla, but doubling what it’s doing at the moment. By then, Tesla will probably be making far more, too, so the race continues. However, the scale of production to double what Tesla is doing now means Ford has to make a lot more than promises and sketches.

Making the biggest factory complex the company has ever made shows that Ford is serious about actually accomplishing this goal.

All images provided by Ford.