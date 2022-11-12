Tesla Model Y Dominated European Car Sales in September

Tesla Model Y electric SUV dominated car sales in Europe in the month of September. This top spot earned by Model Y was in both the EV and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle segments combined.

Automotive market intelligence company JATO posted the results of the September 2022 car sales data. The data show that the Tesla Model Y topped the sales chart in September for the first time since it was launched in Europe in August of 2021.

Tesla (TSLA) as a whole made a record number of deliveries in Q3 2022. There is a big chunk of Tesla Model Y sales included in this new record high.

Tesla sold 29,367 units of its Model Y electric SUV in Europe in the month of September 2022. Compared to the same month last year, the sales increased a whopping 227%.

In the overall category (ICE, PHEV, BEV), Tesla Model Y sold around 10K more units compared to the Peugeot 208, which scored the 2nd spot with 19,061 units sold.

The Skoda Octavia showed the closest growth to the Tesla Model Y in sales numbers compared to the previous year, with 17,226 units sold, which is 196% more compared to September 2021. The KIA Niro PHEV also seems to have made good progress, with a 189% growth in sales (3,441 units sold).

Interestingly, in the BEV category, Tesla Model Y sales seem to have cannibalized Tesla Model 3 sales. Tesla sold 12,244 Model 3 cars in Europe in the month of September 2022, which is down 50% compared to the same period last year.

Compact crossover vehicles are a perfect fit for the narrow roads of Europe while giving the feel of an SUV. This phenomenon is boosting the sales of the Tesla Model Y in the region along with the concerns of environmental sustainability and government regulations around it.

Tesla recently started offering two new premium colors, Quicksilver and Midnight Cherry Red, for the Model Y electric crossover in Europe. These new colors have attracted a lot of attention from current and potential Tesla customers and are expected to drive Model Y sales even further.

Tesla has even offered a free upgrade to new colors for owners whose cars are in the pre-order state.

The automaker is expanding Gigafactory Berlin to ramp up Tesla Model Y production to fulfill demand from local manufacturing as much as possible.

Originally published on Tesla Oracle.

