New Tesla Model Y Colors — Quicksilver & Midnight Cherry Red

The wait for the new colors of the Tesla Model Y compact electric SUV for European and Middle Eastern Tesla customers is over.

Last night, the automaker announced 2 new colors, namely Quicksilver and Midnight Cherry Red, for the Giga Berlin–made Model Y.

Tesla posted some stunning images and videos of these new Model Y colors via the company’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts. And the company’s CEO, Elon Musk, shared some interesting details about the paint shop at Giga Berin and how these new shimmering colors are made possible.

“Both are made from highly-pigmented metallic paint, designed to change depending on viewing angle & light,” Tesla explained when writing about the properties of the new paints made at Giga Berlin.

According to Tesla, these new Quicksilver and Midnight Cherry Red paints have up to 13 layers of paint to give them the look of hand-painted colors.

Both are made from highly-pigmented metallic paint, designed to change depending on viewing angle & light pic.twitter.com/XeXiLErFgN — Tesla (@Tesla) October 21, 2022

Only Giga Berlin can make these colors, as paint shop was specially built to apply many fine layers of paint, giving it complexity not otherwise possible https://t.co/Htis0LfRzV — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 21, 2022

Elon Musk teased the shimmering properties of Giga Berlin–made new paints back in 2020. “Giga Berlin will have world’s most advanced paint shop, with more layers of stunning colors that subtly change with curvature,” he had tweeted.

Back in 2017, when Tesla started production of the Tesla Model 3, a silver color option was available to buy. But after a short period, it was discontinued. A very small percentage of these silver Model 3 cars in North America are regarded as unicorns among the Tesla community of owners and enthusiasts.

Likewise, in the early days of the Tesla Model S and Model X, the automaker introduced a limited edition Founders Series Signature Red color. In 2017, one of these rare Tesla Model X crashed in Eastern Canada, making them even rarer to witness.

Availability & Price

Currently, both of these new colors are only available for Tesla customers in Europe and the Middle East. Since Giga Berlin currently produces only the Tesla Model Y, no other Tesla vehicle can be ordered with the Quicksilver and Midnight Cherry Red colors.

Tesla does not offer these two new colors on the base Tesla Model Y RWD variant. Only higher-end Long Range AWD and Performance trims of the Tesla Model Y can be ordered with these new paint options.

Since these are specialized metallic colors, Tesla is charging a significant premium on them. Quicksilver is €3,000, while Midnight Cherry Red costs €3,200, according to the current Model Y configurator.

Originally published on Tesla Oracle.

Twitter @IqtidarAlii