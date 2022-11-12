Tesla Factory in Santa Catarina, Nuevo León? Elon Musk Visit to Mexico Sparks Speculation

Tesla CEO Elon Musk visited the Austin, Texas-neighboring South American country Mexico late last month. Due to the nature of Musk’s meetings with high-level government officials of the state of Nuevo León, the rumors of an upcoming Tesla electric vehicle plant in Mexico have grown stronger ever since.

Elon Musk’s recent visit to #Mexico sparks rumors of an upcoming #Tesla plant in Santa Catarina, Nuevo León!#ElonMusk https://t.co/PbYJcGGIWY — 🔋 Tesla, Elon Musk, SpaceX News (@TeslaOracle_com) November 10, 2022

Several Mexican news outlets broke the news of Elon Musk visiting Mexico and meeting with officials, but neither Musk nor the Mexican government put out any details.

When Elon Musk met with Samuel García (governor of Nuevo León) in Monterrey, he told to Samuel “I want to visit downtown” and he loved it! $TSLA pic.twitter.com/PILjdNYvMP — Elon’s World (@elons_world) November 8, 2022

The most information that the local media was able to pull from these meetings was a couple of pictures of Elon Musk with the officials in the city of Monterrey.

In one instance, talking to Emmanuel Loo, Nuevo León’s Deputy Secretary of Economic Development, and in another, with a person as governor’s wife, Mariana Rodríguez is seen smiling in the backdrop.

According to the Governor of Nuevo Leon, Elon Musk’s visit to Mexico “wasn’t by chance,” Mexico News Daily reported. This means that the visit was very well planned, but the details have been intentionally kept secret by both sides.

Rumors circulating through the Mexican media suggest that Elon Musk is interested in setting up an electric vehicle manufacturing facility in the rich metropolitan city of Santa Catarina.

The distance from Tesla’s new HQ and gigafactory in Austin, Texas, to Santa Catarina is about 400 miles and about 7 hours of drive. Tesla’s Musk might be looking at solving some supply chain issues by sourcing cheaper parts from the neighboring city with a quick turnaround time.

After Giga Texas and Giga Berlin are smoothly ramping up production at a consistent rate, Tesla is looking for another gigafactory location outside of the United States. Back in September, Canadian government officials visited the Tesla Fremont factory to discuss the plans for a gigafactory in Canada.

Originally published on Tesla Oracle.

Twitter @IqtidarAlii

Featured Photo Santa Catarina, N.L., México, by Jhoy Gonzalez on Unsplash.