Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Santa Catarina, N.L., México

Clean Transport

Tesla Factory in Santa Catarina, Nuevo León? Elon Musk Visit to Mexico Sparks Speculation

Published

Tesla CEO Elon Musk visited the Austin, Texas-neighboring South American country Mexico late last month. Due to the nature of Musk’s meetings with high-level government officials of the state of Nuevo León, the rumors of an upcoming Tesla electric vehicle plant in Mexico have grown stronger ever since.

Several Mexican news outlets broke the news of Elon Musk visiting Mexico and meeting with officials, but neither Musk nor the Mexican government put out any details.

The most information that the local media was able to pull from these meetings was a couple of pictures of Elon Musk with the officials in the city of Monterrey.

In one instance, talking to Emmanuel Loo, Nuevo León’s Deputy Secretary of Economic Development, and in another, with a person as governor’s wife, Mariana Rodríguez is seen smiling in the backdrop.

According to the Governor of Nuevo Leon, Elon Musk’s visit to Mexico “wasn’t by chance,” Mexico News Daily reported. This means that the visit was very well planned, but the details have been intentionally kept secret by both sides.

Rumors circulating through the Mexican media suggest that Elon Musk is interested in setting up an electric vehicle manufacturing facility in the rich metropolitan city of Santa Catarina.

The distance from Tesla’s new HQ and gigafactory in Austin, Texas, to Santa Catarina is about 400 miles and about 7 hours of drive. Tesla’s Musk might be looking at solving some supply chain issues by sourcing cheaper parts from the neighboring city with a quick turnaround time.

After Giga Texas and Giga Berlin are smoothly ramping up production at a consistent rate, Tesla is looking for another gigafactory location outside of the United States. Back in September, Canadian government officials visited the Tesla Fremont factory to discuss the plans for a gigafactory in Canada.

Originally published on Tesla Oracle.

Twitter @IqtidarAlii

Featured Photo Santa Catarina, N.L., México, by Jhoy Gonzalez on Unsplash.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, ,
Written By

Iqtidar Ali writes for X Auto about Tesla and electric vehicles. A true car enthusiast since his childhood, he covers his stories with an utmost passion, which is now guided by the mission towards sustainability. With over 1 decade of website development experience, he’s also our IT resource at hand. He also writes about tech stuff at UXTechPlus.com occasionally. Iqtidar can easily be reached on Twitter @IqtidarAlii (DM open for tips, feedback or a friendly message) or via email: iqtidar@xautoworld.com.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

Veterans Day: Tesla Pays Tribute With “Special Ops” Project

If you haven’t seen it yet, check out this stunning “Special Ops” project from Tesla in conjunction with SS Customs. They’ve created an eye-catching camouflage Tesla that...

5 hours ago

Cars

Tesla to Boost Fremont Production with Help from Shanghai

Recent production upgrades to Tesla’s Gigafactory Shanghai have boosted the company’s weekly output in China, and now the automaker may be looking to draw...

1 day ago

Cars

How Much Does It Cost To Buy A Used Tesla?

As the price tags on electric vehicles remain out of reach for many consumers, some have elected to buy used Teslas to save money....

2 days ago

Cars

Electric Vehicles Are Playing a Bigger Role at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas (Photo Gallery)

Yesterday, I showcased an impressive display of Tesla mods at the SEMA show in Las Vegas. As the auto industry descends upon Sin City...

3 days ago

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.