BYD Super Premium Hard-Core SUV Coming In Early 2023 — With Video

If the world is begging for a “hard-core” SUV priced at RMB 1,000,000 ($138,200), BYD has you covered. Recently the company created a new wholly owned division called Shenzhen Yangwang Automobile Sales Co. Reportedly the new super premium brand will be known as Yangwang, although CNEvPost suggests the name Xingji (Star) is also a possibility.

Whatever it’s called, the first model will be a beast. It’s hard to tell from the heavily camouflaged photos, but it appears to be a cross between a Bollinger, a Hummer SUV, and a Southern Pacific locomotive. Of course, that particular vehicle looks like it has already been used in frontal crash tests, so perhaps we should wait for the official photos before passing judgement.

Reportedly, the cars that are part of the new brand will feature BYD’s cutting edge automotive technology to bring consumers a new experience of extreme performance like never before, sources say. It will use Huawei’s MDC computing platform and be equipped with dual LiDAR units according to the report.

A report by Reuters claims the price range for the new luxury brand of uber off-roaders will be between 800,000 and 1.5 million yuan ($110,287-$206,763). If that is the case, owners of the Hummer SUV and the Mercedes G Class are going to look like pikers in comparison. We are often astonished here at CleanTechnica global headquarters at the price of new cars and then flabbergasted some more when they get snapped up by buyers as soon as they become available. Clearly, some people out there are not struggling to pay their bills in these times of high inflation.

BYD has been knocking the cover off the ball lately, selling four times as many cars with plugs in China that rival Tesla. One of its most appealing new models is the Atto 3, which is now being offered to customers in Australia, Israel, and several other world markets. Clearly, it has the bit between its teeth and is becoming a dominant brand, much to the surprise of many.

Reports of a new premium brand from BYD have been circulating for months. The new brand was scheduled to go live in the summer, then before the end of this year. Now the word is it will definitely happen in the first quarter of 2023. If you live in China, get your checkbooks ready. You may want to add a few zeros to your bank balance if you want to be the first on your block to own a new Yangwang, Xingji, of whatever it is called when it finally gets here.