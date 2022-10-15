The BYD Atto 3 Launched In India, Laos, & Nepal!

It has been reported on several platforms that BYD is planning to start producing at least 300,000 EVs per month soon from its various plants in China and other places. Buoyed by this ramp-up in production, BYD is stepping up its global expansion program.

It seems like we get these announcements every week now where BYD indicates that it is launching one of its new EVs in another new market. This is great because at this rate, electric cars will be available in decent numbers in more places around the world in the near future.

This week saw one of the stars of BYD’s new lineup of electric vehicles, the Atto 3, being launched in more markets. The critically acclaimed Atto 3 was launched in the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, in India, and in Nepal.

Below are some of the specs of the Atto 3. The ATTO 3 is an affordable, small SUV which is known as the BYD Yuan Plus in China and the Atto 3 in international markets. It has:

150 kW and 310 N.m of torque

Max speed of 160 km/h

BYD Blade battery with a capacity of 50.12 kWh (LFP)

Range of 320 km (WLTP)

A long range version of the ATTO 3 is also available. It has a 60.48 kWh battery.

The Atto 3 will become one of the first “retail” or direct-to-customer EVs sold in India. Currently, the BYD E6 is being sold to fleet operators in India. Last year, the first BYD Han EV was delivered to the Prime Minister’s Office of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic in Vientiane, the nation’s capital. It was delivered by BYD’s local dealer, MOK. Khamjane Vongphosy, Minister and Head of the Prime Minister’s Office, and Mango Wan, CEO of MOK, both attended the delivery ceremony.

Now BYD is bringing the Atto 3 to Laos. Last year, the Lao PDR government issued a new policy to promote the adoption of electric vehicles in a bid to reduce the import of fossil fuels and also reduce emissions in the country. Positive government policy is also boosting the EV sector in Nepal. The Kathmandu Post quotes electric vehicle dealers: “Besides zero excise and lower customs duties, the auto loans up to 80 percent of the price of the car provided by banks and financial institutions have boosted buyers’ confidence.”

The Atto 3 has already been launched in several countries, such as Japan, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, Cambodia, Israel, and several other places.

It’s great to see one of the leaders in the electric vehicle space taking one of its new models to more places around the world. People can only buy what is available for them to buy, and therefore the work that BYD is doing should be commended. BYD has shown that it is willing and ready to offer its affordable electric vehicles in emerging markets and other places where other EV brands are not yet ready or willing to go at the moment. We are looking forward to finding out which market BYD will be entering next!