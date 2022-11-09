2-Battery NIU BQi-C3 E-Bike Offers More Range, Power

The new NIU (ha!) features a pair of 920 watt-hour LG batteries with a 48V, 19.2Ah capacity and the ability to push out 500w of continuous power. With two batteries instead of one, the BQi-C3 Pro delivers nearly twice the range of “competitor brands.” Batteries are integrated into the frame in a “v” arrangement (one in the downtube, one in the seat stay), which gives this e-bike the sort of clean, simple lines you’d expect from a conventional, non-electrified bicycle. The deep step through frame that is safe and stable for a range of riders, as well.

Other features include a quiet, “maintenance-free” Gates Carbon Belt Drive, front and rear disc brakes, integrated Halo LED headlight and taillights, and a smart TFT color display offers up to nine pieces of key information, allowing riders to check speed, distance traveled, trip time, battery level, and more, as well as stay connected through the NIU app.

“We are thrilled to add the BQi-C3 Pro to our wide assortment of world-leading micro-mobility vehicles and to bring this innovative e-bike to urban riders in the U.S.,” said Benjamin McGill, the Head of North American Sales for NIU Technologies. “The BQi C3 Pro is a versatile transportation solution with impressive range. It’s not only great for bike enthusiasts riding for leisure and sport, it’s perfect for city dwellers to commute to work and for fun, thus reducing their carbon footprint.”

Starting this week, NIU is also launching “the 1,000 Mile Challenge,” where all riders who purchase an BQi-C3 Pro E-Bike and ride more than 1,000 miles before February 2023 will be entered for a chance to win a $1000 — that’s about half the price of their BQi-C3 Pro ($1,999). Check out niu.com or the company’s Instagram @niumobility for more information. In the meantime, you can also check out this unboxing video, below, then let us know what you think of this latest NIU e-bike in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

NIU BQi-C3 Pro Unboxing Video

Source | Images: NIU.