NIU Brickell Brings its E-Scooters to Miami

They may be the biggest name in electric two wheelers in the world, selling more electric scooters and mopeds in a month than Vespa does in a year, but NIU is still largely unknown in the United States. That’s starting to change, though — and dedicated retail spaces in highly visible, influence-heavy markets like the one NIU just opened in Miami are a huge step in the right direction!

The brand’s new store in Brickell — a high-end Miami neighborhood that calls itself “the city’s financial center” — puts its electric kick-scooters, e-bikes, and Vespa-style mopeds front and center in a way that wouldn’t be possible in a traditional powersports store, where the brand would likely find itself sharing floor space with brands like Honda or Genuine.

“We are so proud to expand our U.S. brick-and-mortar presence with this one-of-a-kind Miami flagship store and partnering with local experts and entrepreneurs, Martin Godoy and Alejandro Zunda Cornell who understands the unique needs and trends of the Miami market,” says Benjamin McGill, Head of North America for NIU Technologies. “With gas prices continuing to soar, our main goal is to provide urban commuters with environmentally friendly solutions, revolutionizing the way they travel.”

It’s the third such store NIU has opened in Florida, and part of a bigger national strategy to put the brand into other key two-wheeled markets. “With the success of our Fort Lauderdale and Jacksonville NIU flagship stores, we are so honored to open a store in the Miami market to help transition south Florida into a more sustainable region with electric mobility solutions,” Juan Garri, Operator of NIU Florida Stores. “We are also thrilled to partner with artist, Falopapas to make the entrance a work of art for a super unique experience that will be exciting to customers.”

Shameless Plug Time!

I had a chance to speak with Joe Constanty on my Electrify Expo Podcast back in June. We discussed the brand’s growth plans in the US, their massive scope in Asia and Europe (where they sell more than a million vehicles per year), and their partnership with rental firm, Revel, as well. You can check out that episode, below, then see some photos of the Brickell / Miami opening below that, and let us know what you think of NIU’s expansion in the US in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

NIU Brickell Opening | Gallery

Source | Images: NIU.