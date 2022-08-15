Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
NIU, the World-Leader in Two-Wheeled Electric Vehicles is Opening a Flagship Store in Miami

Clean Transport

NIU Brickell Brings its E-Scooters to Miami

NIU is taking America by storm — one high-end shop at a time!

Published

They may be the biggest name in electric two wheelers in the world, selling more electric scooters and mopeds in a month than Vespa does in a year, but NIU is still largely unknown in the United States. That’s starting to change, though — and dedicated retail spaces in highly visible, influence-heavy markets like the one NIU just opened in Miami are a huge step in the right direction!

The brand’s new store in Brickell — a high-end Miami neighborhood that calls itself “the city’s financial center” — puts its electric kick-scooters, e-bikes, and Vespa-style mopeds front and center in a way that wouldn’t be possible in a traditional powersports store, where the brand would likely find itself sharing floor space with brands like Honda or Genuine.

“We are so proud to expand our U.S. brick-and-mortar presence with this one-of-a-kind Miami flagship store and partnering with local experts and entrepreneurs, Martin Godoy and Alejandro Zunda Cornell who understands the unique needs and trends of the Miami market,” says Benjamin McGill, Head of North America for NIU Technologies. “With gas prices continuing to soar, our main goal is to provide urban commuters with environmentally friendly solutions, revolutionizing the way they travel.”

It’s the third such store NIU has opened in Florida, and part of a bigger national strategy to put the brand into other key two-wheeled markets. “With the success of our Fort Lauderdale and Jacksonville NIU flagship stores, we are so honored to open a store in the Miami market to help transition south Florida into a more sustainable region with electric mobility solutions,” Juan Garri, Operator of NIU Florida Stores. “We are also thrilled to partner with artist, Falopapas to make the entrance a work of art for a super unique experience that will be exciting to customers.”

Shameless Plug Time!

I had a chance to speak with Joe Constanty on my Electrify Expo Podcast back in June. We discussed the brand’s growth plans in the US, their massive scope in Asia and Europe (where they sell more than a million vehicles per year), and their partnership with rental firm, Revel, as well. You can check out that episode, below, then see some photos of the Brickell / Miami opening below that, and let us know what you think of NIU’s expansion in the US in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

 

NIU Brickell Opening | Gallery

Source | Images: NIU.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , ,
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

Electric Hyper-Utility Scooters for the World

Ben Silver has dreams of being a global change agent with the duo. This dream is epitomized by the world map on his boardroom...

July 6, 2022
NIU Kqi2 Pro e kick scooter NIU Kqi2 Pro e kick scooter

Clean Transport

NIU KQi2 Pro Part 2: Never Sitting Still

What happens when the novelty act becomes the headliner.

June 11, 2022
Electrify Expo Long Beach Industry Day Electrify Expo Long Beach Industry Day

Bicycles

Recap: Industry Day at Electrify Expo Long Beach

And not too long after it actually happened!

June 9, 2022
NIU KQi2 Pro Electric Scooter Unboxing NIU KQi2 Pro Electric Scooter Unboxing

Bicycles

NIU KQi2 Pro Part 1: Thinking Outside the Box (Unboxing)

What's it like to get a big electric scooter in the mail? It's kind of like this!

May 20, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.