Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
One Earth climate solutions electric vehicles solar power
Photo by Zach Shahan, CleanTechnica

Cars

“Deploy!” Says Beyond Zero Emissions

Published

The latest report from Beyond Zero Emissions says we have the technology to cut our emissions as deeply as 80%, all we need to do is deploy. Dive into Beyond Zero Emissions’ vision is for a prosperous zero emissions Australia for more details beyond what we’re covering here.

The new federal Labour government has passed legislation (the Australian Climate Bill) mandating a 43% emissions cut. “‘Deploy’ is BZE’s first research publication since the passing of this federal legislation and in this report, we make the case for a more ambitious 81% reduction by 2030,” Geoff Summerhayes, Chair of Beyond Zero Emissions, says.

This report “sets aside the misconception that emissions cutting technologies are still in the development stage, or worse do not yet exist. With six technologies that are developed and in-market today, the report outlines how we can achieve outsized emissions reduction, create future-proof jobs, and lay the economic foundations for modern and competitive export industries. Deploy sets out how, wind turbines, solar, energy storage, heat pumps, electrolysers and EV’s, can transform electricity generation, buildings, vehicles, and industry, supported by carbon drawdown, to combine to deliver an 81% reduction over the next five years.

“The deployment plan will create jobs: we found a technology rollout at scale, plus carbon draw down for targeted activities, can put Australia on the path towards the IPCC scenario SSP1-1.9 (for 1.5 degrees of average global warming) and create 195,000 jobs that are not susceptible to the boom and bust of the fossil fuel markets.”

For this to work, BZE suggests that Australia will need to install 2 times the number of solar panels that were installed in 2021 per year for the next 5 years; 4 times the number of wind turbines; 5 times the number of batteries; 14 times the number of EVs; 37 times the number of heat pumps; and 3,000 electrolyzers. From my reading in the area, I can see the goals in solar panels, wind turbines, batteries, and electrolyzers being met. Not sure if we can achieve the goal of deploying 3.8 million electric vehicles over the next 5 years.

The report assures us: “Fleet sales, a third of Australia’s new car market, can do the heavy lifting here. This level of ambition is not unprecedented. Sweden increased its new car sales from 10% EVs in December 2019 to 60% by December 2021.” Even if we deploy EVs as fast as Norway, it will take 27 years to replace all ICE vehicles on the roads.

These EVs will include cars, trucks, light commercial vehicles, buses, and farming machinery. They will need to be supported by 1.12 million residential chargers and 236,000 public EV charging stations. These will need to be visible (to address range anxiety) and easy to access.

Deploy

David and Lex with the converted to battery Western Star

“Australia’s rollout of residential air-conditioning heat pumps is already faster than the pace needed in this plan. … Installations of heat pump water heaters, however, need to ramp up significantly.”

Private homes will become part of the energy infrastructure — everybody will be a gentailer, creating, storing, and selling electricity back to the grid. The report notes that a 4% reduction in emissions could come from behaviour changes, but that this is difficult and takes time. Coordination between all levels of government will be needed for a smooth and just transition.

The main point is that we have the tools to slay the monsters of climate that beset us. We have to get to work and use those tools, deploying technology that already exists and resisting the messengers who want us to wait for mythical silver bullets.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:,
Written By

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He is long on Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

One Earth climate model renewable energy plan One Earth climate model renewable energy plan

Clean Power

Offshore Wind — Victoria Won’t Wait

Victoria, Australia, will no longer wait for coal companies and energy generators to make up their minds and take action. Energy Minister Lily D’Ambrosio...

5 hours ago
ANU GIS map of Queensland pumped hydro resource locations ANU GIS map of Queensland pumped hydro resource locations

Agriculture

Queensland Australia Has A Fossil Fuel Revenue Problem & Wants Hydrogen To Solve It

Green hydrogen for energy is an economic dead end, not a replacement for fossil fuel revenues, and the sooner Queensland policy makers internalize that,...

15 hours ago

Cars

Car-Dominated Urban Sprawl Will Become Irrelevant Urban Blight

Don't get fussed about electric cars not being a solution. They are part of the kit bag. If you sensibly want urban densification, transit,...

16 hours ago

Batteries

Iron Flow Batteries To Be Built In Queensland

Long-duration iron flow batteries from ESS will be initially assembled from US components in Queensland, Australia, but then will transition to more and more...

2 days ago

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.