10 New Electric Buses for Kinetic’s Gold Coast Fleet

Kinetic plans to add 20 new environmentally friendly buses to the Queensland public transport network this year — 5 new vehicles each on the Sunshine Coast and in Cairns via Sunbus, as well as the 10 slated for the Gold Coast.

“This is an exciting moment for public transport customers on the Gold Coast and another important step in making the network more environmentally-friendly for the people of Queensland,” Queensland Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said.

“The arrival of these buses in the coming weeks will build on the Palaszczuk Government’s commitment that every new bus in South East Queensland will be zero emission from 2025, with regional implementation to begin between 2025 and 2030. Our research shows each electric bus could save as much as 1,000 tonnes of greenhouse gases over its lifespan,” Minister Scanlon said.

Kinetic also opened Australia’s first 100% electric bus depot at Currumbin Waters in April this year.

“Every time we introduce an electric bus, we remove a diesel one from the road and these are among 20 fully electric vehicles we’ll be rolling out in Queensland in partnership with the Queensland Government. It’s a win for passengers, a win for communities and a win for the environment,” Mr Campbell, Kinetic Executive General Manager Queensland, said.

Volgren Chief Commercial Officer Yuri Tessari said the 10 locally-built battery electric buses (BEBs) for Translink reflected a company-wide strategy to ensure the next generation of zero-emission buses can be built in Queensland.

“Volgren’s strategy is to have standardised production and quality systems across all of our manufacturing facilities; the same applies to different types of technologies and business partners’ products,” Mr Tessari said. “These first 10 units for the Gold Coast, which will be finalised by August, represent our first locally-built BEBs in Queensland and we’re incredibly proud to be working alongside valued partners, Translink and Kinetic. It’s really exciting to see our production lines are back to full capacity, we’re adding new jobs and we’re building electric buses made by Queenslanders, for Queenslanders.”

Travel in the sunshine state in a bus powered by the sun.

All images courtesy of Kinetic.

