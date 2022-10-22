Connect with us

Bandit9 Is The Perfect Vespa For A Terminator 2 Reboot

When the powers-that-be in Hollywood finally get around to rebooting the Terminator franchise (again), the all-electric Bandit9 Nano is the moped that tweenage John Connor will try to escape the liquid metal T1000 on.

The Vietnamese Bandit9 brand is pushing an art deco, Metropolis-y aesthetic with its 904L polished steel fairing and doubling down on its desire to take the marketing fight to the iconic, steel-bodied Vespa brand (which, other than Royal Alloy/LML, is the only scooter brand I know building steel-bodied bikes).

“Vespa has gone uncontested for decades,” reads the company’s website. “There simply is no other choice; they’re beautiful, classic and affordable. We love, fear and admire them. And now we’re going to fight them.”

More than Just a Pretty Face

Swappable batteries; courtesy Bandit9.

Under the seat of the steely Nano e-moped you’ll find a Gogoro-style 4.2-kWh removable li-on battery that can be swapped out in seconds or recharged  away from the bike (think: in a dorm or office) in about four hours.

And, while it’s definitely worth noting that this isn’t a Gogoro battery and the Vietnamese company is taking on the challenge of developing a battery seemingly on its own (a strategy echoed by fellow Vietnamese firm, VinFast), it’s also worth noting that the Nano’s battery sends power to a stout 4000 W electric motor built into the rear hub (that’s about 5.3 hp, which puts it into the meaty end of the 50 cc ICE moped range) .

That combination is good for a 45-km/h (27 mph) top speed and range of 60 miles (96 km) at $4,499, while the pricier Nano+ (at $4,999) is capable of speeds up to 70 km/h (43 mph) with similar range.

You can check out a few more pictures of this futuristic new electric moped in the photo gallery, below, then let us know what you think of its liquid metal styling in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

Bandit9 Nano Photo Gallery

Source | Images: Bandit9.

 
I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

