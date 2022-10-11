The hotly anticipated, new-for-2023 Kia Niro EX Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) will officially start at $33,740 before incentives and rebates, with a higher-spec SX Touring version coming in at about $6,000 more, starting at $39,490.

If you’re in the market for a high-roofed, five-passenger crossover, the Kia Niro — in both EV and PHEV trims, depending on your needs — deserves a look. Earlier this year, in fact, Jalopnik called the previous Niro EV “more fun than it has any right to be.” It was a sentiment I shared, as well, and this new version just builds on the strengths of the already excellent original with revised suspension tuning, a new, roomier interior, and high-end styling cues inspired by the Audi R8 supercar.

Those upgrades should be enough to make the Kia Niro a serious consideration for anyone looking at a Toyota Prius or Toyota RAV4 Prime — and the RAV4 Prime starts at a relatively heady $41,635 for the entry-level SE trim. And, sure— the RAV offers a stout 302 HP compared to the Niro’s 180, but the zippy nature of the Niro and low-end torque of its electric motor should keep the real-world commuting experience pretty close for the normies. The Prius Prime, meanwhile, is the reverse. About the same difference in price to the Niro as the Niro is to the RAV4, but not close enough in terms of performance or driving experience to easily dismiss, I think.

2023 Kia Niro EV

Don’t get me wrong, the PHEV isn’t the Niro you should get. You should get the Niro EV with its free, Electrify America charging deal — but many people are still hesitant to make the leap into a pure BEV, even if it makes total sense for them. If someone is showing that kind of hesitance, a PHEV that they’ll actually plug in will be a great “Lilypad” car to help them get from their ICE into an EV next time. And, as far as Lilypads go, this one’s fun.

You can check out Kia’s official press release, below, then let us know what you think of the Niro PHEV in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

KIA AMERICA ANNOUNCES 2023 NIRO PLUG-IN HYBRID PRICING

2023 Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid starts at $33,740 All-new crossover boasts a roomier cabin and a 25 percent improvement in AER (now rated at 33 miles) and 108 MPGe (up from 105 MPGe) Available in EX and SX Touring trims Expected to arrive at Kia retailers this fall



IRVINE, CA – Kia has announced pricing for the all-new second generation 2023 Niro Plug-in Hybrid, starting at $33,740.

Trim Levels/Pricing – MSRP: (excludes $1,295 destination)

Niro Plug-in Hybrid EX $33,740 Niro Plug-in Hybrid SX Touring $39,490

With increased dimensions all around, the 2023 Niro Plug-in Hybrid aims to offer more comfort with a roomier cabin, but despite its larger size, the PHEV has a 25-percent greater all-electric range of 33 miles than its predecessor and is rated at 108 MPGe. Some of Kia’s latest convenience technology features such as available dual panoramic displays and a transferable digital key5 add to the Niro PHEV’s appeal, as well as the bold design inspired by the “Opposites United” philosophy. For an even more standout design, consumers can opt for the 18-inch wheels and two-tone Aero C-Pillar color panel option on the SX Touring trim, while the EX trim is available with a Cold Weather Package that adds a supplemental cabin heater for quicker warmup, heated rear seats and heated steering wheel.

Niro Plug-in comes standard with 16 advanced driver assistance features including Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Blind Spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance-Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection and Junction Turning, and Lane Following Assist.6

Powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine coupled with a powerful 62 kW electric motor, the Niro Plug-in Hybrid puts out a combined 180 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed dual clutch transmission. When connected to a Level 2 charger, the Niro PHEV can refill its 11.1-kWh lithium-ion polymer battery in under three hours7.

The 2023 Niro Plug-in Hybrid is arriving in dealers now and will be available in all 50 states.

‌

Advertisement