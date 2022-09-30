Kia & Electrify America Offer Niro EV Buyers 500 kWh Free Charging

Getting started with DC fast charging can be kind of intimidating. Charging at home? That’s easy. Just plug the thing in (assuming it’s been installed or you can use Level 1). But, when it comes to fueling up away from home, new EV buyers will often be used to the gas station experience, with an easy to predict price and an experience you’ve probably been a part of since you were a small child.

However, one way to ease the pain of trying something new is to make it free. People love doing things for free, and not having to part with your hard-earned money takes a lot of the stress out. This gives people a chance to get used to using DC fast charging, learn that it’s no big deal, and become an experienced user without feeling like they’re taking a risk.

That’s why it’s fantastic news that Kia America and Electrify America have announced a partnership to provide 500 kilowatt-hour (kWh) charges to drivers of the all-new second-generation 2023 Kia Niro EV at any Electrify America station in the United States. Depending on driving habits and external conditions, the charging credit might allow Niro EV drivers to travel up to 1,950 miles.

“With the launch of the new Niro EV, we are expanding our collaboration with Electrify America to enable Niro EV drivers to experience all-electric road trips with the added benefit of quick recharging,” said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America.

The all-electric Niro EV has a range of up to 253 miles on charge, thanks in part to its 64.8 kWh battery. It will make use of a 150kW (201 hp) motor with rapid DC charging as standard — this means it can reach 80% charge from flat in just 45 minutes when using an appropriate charger at the maximum power output of 85 kW. If you specify the optional heat pump and battery warmer, they’ll help preserve range further still in cold conditions while also allowing for faster recharging rates when temperatures are low outside too.

“Kia and Electrify America understand the importance of DC fast charging for electric vehicle drivers,” said Giovanni Palazzo, president and chief executive officer of Electrify America. “We are thrilled to expand the collaboration and help provide Niro drivers with confident DC fast charging on our coast-to-coast network of 800 stations.”

Owners of the Kia Niro EV may use in-car navigation to look for Electrify America charging stations and utilize the Electrify America mobile app to connect to the DC charging network. After enrolling and activating with Kia Connect, the brand’s comprehensive in- car telematics system, a one-time enrollment code for the Electrify America app is provided through the Kia owner’s portal or Kia Access App.

Owners will have three years from purchase date to utilize their complimentary charging credit.

In reality, 500 kWh isn’t that much power, but it’s enough to get started. Back in February, EA and Kia offered 1,000 kWh to EV6 owners, but it makes sense to offer more perks to buyers of a more expensive vehicle.

Featured image provided by Kia and Electrify America.