Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Electric Vehicles Are Going Off-Road! Here is Volcon's Stag and Everything it Features

Clean Transport

In The Army Now: Volcon Stag Electric UTV Enlists

The Army Corp. of Engineerings is getting a hot new electric ride!

Published

Volcon first showed its 80 MPH, off-road electric Stag UTV back in July, and the side x side market as-a-whole definitely took notice of the high-performance EV. It wasn’t just off-road enthusiasts who took note, however. Turns out, the US Army liked what it saw, too!

Earlier today, the company announced that it had been awarded its first order to deliver two Stag UTV vehicles to the US Army under the management of the US Army Engineer Research and Development Center’s (ERDC) Construction Engineering Research Laboratory (CERL).

“This award is a significant first step into the federal government marketplace,” says Volcon Vice President of Global Defense and Government Programs, Richard Tannery. “Given the increasing demand for government fleet electrification via the Department of Defense’s Operational Energy Strategy, and now via executive order, we are well positioned to develop and deliver high performance electrified platforms to meet a diverse array of government applications.”

The high-tech Stag is just one in a growing field of all-electric utility vehicles, having been joined by Polaris just a few weeks after the launch of the Stag. I got the chance to test drive the 110 HP Polaris Ranger XP Kinetic at Road America back in August, and it was an absolute blast with 30 fewer horsepower than the Volcon — at 140 HP? Let me put it this way: I can’t imagine it’s significantly worse than the Ranger.

Jordan Davis, Volcon CEO, seems to echo that sentiment. “We envisioned the Volcon Stag to be the most cutting-edge off-road vehicle in its class. Utilizing the latest EV drivetrain technologies, and keeping our focus on performance and user experience have led us to launch what we believe is a UTV that will provide an experience unmatched by any other UTV in its class,” he said, at the Stag’s launch. “We believe the near-silent drivetrain, class-leading horsepower and torque, and an amazing driver interface are going to revolutionize the powersports industry. The anticipation leading up to the launch here at Volcon has been palpable, and we are so excited to be opening up reservations for the Stag!”

Pricing for the Stag starts at $39,999, with series production and deliveries both scheduled to begin Q4 this year.

 

Source | Images: Volcon.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, ,
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Uncategorized

Volcon Off-Road UTVs To Be Powered By General Motors’ Electric Propulsion Systems

Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN), (“Volcon” or the “Company”), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, announced today that it will power all of its off-road...

August 23, 2022
Running Wild Disney us army batteries Running Wild Disney us army batteries

Batteries

Running Wild Reminds Us: It’s All About The Batteries

Batteries are the secret ingredient in the new series Running Wild: The Challenge, and they also feature front and center in the US Army's...

August 22, 2022

Clean Transport

Tested: 110 HP, All Electric Polaris Ranger XP Kinetic UTV

Last week, Polaris invited me to come out to Road America in Wisconsin to test drive the all-new, all-electric Polaris Ranger XP Kinetic side-by-side...

August 2, 2022

Cars

Walmart & Canoo Set To Take On Amazon & Rivian

Walmart seems eager to tie the knot with Canoo to take on the Amazon/Rivian team-up.

July 16, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.