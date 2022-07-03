Connect with us

Electric Vehicles Are Going Off-Road! Here is Volcon's Stag and Everything it Features

Clean Transport

80 MPH Electric UTV: Volcon Stag SxS Goes Off-road

Volcon expands its lineup of electric off-roaders with a new, 4 passenger SxS UTV!

Published

With an 80 MPH top speed and supercar acceleration, the new Volcon Stag electric UTV is ready to take you way, way out into the wild both quickly and quietly!

Now available for pre-order, the four-seat electric Stag looks set to be the class leader with up to 140 HP (140 HP is available in short bursts, 125 HP is the “standard” peak) and 265 lb-ft of instant, 0 rpm electric torque ready to blast its occupants from 0 to the claimed 80 mph top speed in less time than it probably took you to read this sentence.

“We envisioned the Volcon Stag to be the most cutting-edge off-road vehicle in its class. Utilizing the latest EV drivetrain technologies, and keeping our focus on performance and user experience have led us to launch what we believe is a UTV that will provide an experience unmatched by any other UTV in its class,” said Jordan Davis, Volcon CEO. “We believe the near-silent drivetrain, class-leading horsepower and torque, and an amazing driver interface are going to revolutionize the powersports industry. The anticipation leading up to the launch here at Volcon has been palpable, and we are so excited to be opening up reservations for the Stag!”

The Volvon Stag’s on-demand 4WD system, software-driven “on-demand” tech, is said to enhance the SxS’s off-road capability by engaging the front wheels whenever the rear wheels lose traction, and using active torque-vectoring to keep things going forward. Additionally, a new Crawl mode allows the vehicle to move over tricky terrain slowly using just by using the brake pedal.

Pricing for the Stag starts at $39,999, with series production slated to begin later this year.

I haven’t had a chance to experience the Volcon Stag firsthand, yet (believe me, I’ve tried!), but I’ll report back with my impressions of (along with a comparison to the Honda Talon and Polaris Ranger XP Kinetic) as soon as that happens. Until then, check out the full list of released specs and press photos, and let us know what you think of this new electric ATV in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

 

Volcon Stag Specs.

Horsepower: 125 / above 140 HP
Torque: 265 lb-ft of TQ
Range: above 100 miles
Charge Time: less than 6 hours
Motor: 107 kW
Battery: 42 kWh
Top Speed: 80 mph
Payload: 1,550 lbs
Bed Volume: 13.4 / 26.7 cu-ft
Wheel Base: 121″
Vehicle Width: 64″
Towing: 2,000 lbs.
Capacity: 4 people + their stuff
Drivetrain: 4WD on demand

Source | Images: Volcon.

 
 
