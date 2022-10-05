Fisker Ocean Gets Real As First 95 Examples Roll Off The Line

The reborn Fisker car brand reached a major milestone last week, as the first 95 examples of its all-new Ocean electric SUV rolled off the Magna Steyr assembly line in Austria.

The first batch of 96 Ocean SUVs are pre-production prototypes — which is to say, the first “production ready” vehicles suitable for final certification testing and quality control checks before the assembly line is given the final green light — that will be shipped out for crash tests, homologation inspections, and (of course) promotional and press shoots.

As for that quality control aspect, the brand’s namesake and CEO, Henrik Fisker, sounds pretty happy with the way things are going. “It’s fantastic to see the quality of the Oceans currently being manufactured,” he said, adding that he was also happy, “to also see them incrementally improving on every visit.”

Henrik Fisker Inspects the Ocean SUV

Fisker’s partnership with automotive super-supplier Magna was announced back in 2020. Magna builds everything from dashboards to mirrors for clients like GM and Ford, and you probably know all about that. What you may not know is that Magna is a carmaker in its own right, and Magna Steyr — based in Graz, Austria — has been building cars under contract for companies like Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and even Chrysler since the 1970s.

Magna will be the exclusive builders of the sharp-looking Ocean, and stated in that original 2020 press release that, “The vehicle will leverage Magna’s EV architecture combined with the Fisker-Flexible Platform Adaptive Design (FF-PAD) to create a lightweight, aluminum intensive platform for the Fisker Ocean.”

As of now, the California-based company is working to build out its dealer network, with the first two “Fisker Lounge” stores set to open in Los Angeles and Munich, Germany, and set to be followed by other key cities. Official production of the Fisker Ocean SUV is set to begin Nov. 17th.

