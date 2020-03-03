1st Fisker Ocean Video Puts New Features On Display

March 3rd, 2020 by Steve Hanley

The Fisker Ocean electric SUV is expected to go on sale near the end of 2021. To prepare potential customers for the arrival of the car, the company has released a video of the Ocean on the road and added a number of details about the car.

The latest Fisker press release would make Don Draper, the fictional star of Mad Men, proud. It begins by describing Fisker automobiles as “the world’s most emotion-stirring, sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions.” The accompanying video reflects “the reliability, durability, driving performance, and maturity of the vehicle’s platform,” according to the company.

Henrik Fisker says, “We are aiming to disrupt the automotive industry by challenging all conventions, development time, manufacturing scale-up, customer ownership experience, vehicle financing and service. This is no small feat, but we truly believe we are entering a new era where customers are driving the demand for radical change.

“People want mobility as a service, delivered through exciting, affordable vehicles with a hassle-free experience. We have delivered the Fisker Ocean in record time: not just another show vehicle, but a drivable production-intent prototype sitting on a fully engineered and durability tested platform, with a production-ready powertrain and battery pack. The future is about delivering product value, sustainability and a unique customer experience.”

The Fisker Ocean utilizes a multi-link rear suspension to optimize both ride and handling. It also takes less room away from the interior, leading to superb interior comfort and refinement. Active elements at the front of the vehicle provide just the right amount of cooling to the drivetrain and maximize aerodynamic efficiency.

Fisker claims the Ocean excels at providing passenger protection in the event of a collision and features a safety cage around the battery to ward off damage from side impacts. “Intelligent materials create an SUV with the lowest possible weight, while guaranteeing the highest levels of safety and the maximum possible range,” Fisker says. “The Fisker Ocean experience is characterized by a sense of freedom, fun and luxury — complemented by off-road capability and superior utility. The vehicle is nimble and easy to maneuver. Comfortable, yet sporty.”

The Ocean is 182.7″ long, 76″ wide, and 63.6″ high, with 20 cubic feet of cargo space and room for five passengers. Load carrying space increase to 25 cubic feet with the parcel shelf removed. It will feature roof rails for cargo racks. Towing capacity figures will be released closer to the on sale date.

All versions of the car will feature dual-motor, all-wheel-drive capability except for the base model, which will have a single motor driving the rear wheels. The AWD powertrain will have more than 300 horsepower, while a high-performance option will provide 0–60 mph times of 3 seconds or less. The standard battery is 80 kWh and a range of 300 miles is anticipated. The Ocean will charge using the CCS standard at power levels up to 150 kW and can add 20 miles of range for every minute of charging. Fisker is partnering with Electrify America to provide a nationwide charging network for its US customers.

A heads-up display that can show the lyrics of your favorite songs in karaoke mode will be integrated into the windshield. A 16″ center touchscreen and a 9.8″ instrument cluster will also be included. California mode — a Fisker exclusive — opens all 9 windows at the touch of a button to let the breeze waft through the passenger cabin while you’re out there having fun in the warm California sun.

Prices for the single-motor Ocean will begin at $37,499. After the federal tax credit is applied, the net cost to the owner will be under $30,000. Attractive lease options will be offered as well. A fully refundable deposit of $250 can reserve your Fisker Ocean today on the Fisker website or its Apple or Android app. The company anticipates selling more than one million vehicles between 2022 and 2027. See the video below for more fun.

Photos & video courtesy of Fisker





