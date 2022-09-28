Connect with us

Hymer Puts Venture S Solar-powered RV Into Production

If you work hard and save money, you too can live in a van down by the river.

Published

German caravan manufacturer, Hymer, first showed its Venture S solar-panel RV in 2019 – now, after years of development, this electric camper van is finally available to customers!

Unlike most van-based RVs, which are based on commercial versions of a given van chassis, Hymer based the Venture S on a more upscale Sprinter trim, which means this particular camper van will have some more upscale infotainment and the optional, upscale Mercedes seats up front for the driver and passenger – and that’s good, because the camper section of the van is really designed for two (as opposed to some American RVs, which often sacrifice some functionality in exchange for “sleeping capacity.”

Those two campers will enjoy a van with all-wheel drive and studded tires featuring a narrow body that results in increased maneuverability, and to make up for the decreased space inside, the Venture S offers a pop-up solution that Hymer calls “Instant Loft,” which pops up to reveal a fairly spacious sleeping area accessible by the integrated stairway.

That popup also houses the solar panels that Hymer’s electric RV uses to power up the batteries that run the accessories, kitchen lights, and electric motors.

Hymer Venture S “Instant Loft”

The Hymer Venture S was designed to be connected, enabling campers to extend their vacations by working, here and there. As such, an integrated workplace featuring desk is placed right under the skylight, while that soft, supportive Mercedes passenger seat swivels around 180 degrees to allow for an efficient, comfortable working environment. This workspace also benefits from the Venture S’s onboard power system, which is made up of three 115-watt solar panels on the roof, six 230V sockets, eight USB ports, and the Hymer “Smart Battery System 2.0,” that packs 320 Ah li-ion batteries.

In addition to the office, a sun deck, and what Hymer calls an “infinity screen” deck that offers 180-degree, panoramic views, the Venture S includes a functional kitchenette equipped with all manner of usable storage space, shelves, hooks, and containers. Extending the kitchen’s work surface is a slide-out drawer with an integrated chopping board.

“The result is a completely new category of motorhome which we are now launching on the market,” according to S. Christian Bauer, the President of Hymer GmbH & Co. KG. “(Vision is) driven by the outstanding feedback on our concept vehicle and supported by the expertise of our company – after only a short development phase.”

You can check out a few more photos of this solar-powered camper, below, then let us know what you think of Hymer’s latest entry into the growing “van life” market in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

Source | Images: Hymer.

 
I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997

