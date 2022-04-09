25,000 Electric Vans Later, Mercedes is Going Strong

Mercedes-Benz has been leading the way in the commercial van business since the Sprinter first landed in the US in the late 1990s. Now, they’re leading the sales race, too, with more than 25,000 electric vans built and delivered!

When Mercedes first brought its Sprinter to the US (through its alliance with Freightliner and Dodge), the commercial truck competition from Chevy and Ford was a decade behind. That’s not true anymore, with the electric Ford Transit and F-150 Lightning— as well as the lifestyle-focused Chevy Silverado EV— making headlines almost daily.

Headlines are one thing, though, but actually building electric trucks and vans is another. With that in mind, Mercedes-Benz has built and delivered fully twenty-five thousand (25,000) of the things (!), and they’re just getting started.

“We have a clear goal, we want to be the leading manufacturer in the field of electric vans in the long term! And for this we have an excellent starting point: At the end of 2021, we were once again the market leader in both midsize and large eVans in Europe,” says Mathias Geisen, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans. “We have clearly aligned our strategy to further expand this position. With the eCitan and, in the future, the EQT, we are completing our product range this year, offering eVans in all segments.”

Expanding electrification is only part of Mercedes’ big van plans this year. Later this month, the company is expected to launch an all-new “T Class” Mercedes-Benz minivan to slot below eVito. The EQT will be a high-end, lifestyle-focused electric minivan that MB are trying very, very hard to not call a minivan. (But, like, it’s a minivan.)

Mercedes-Benz EQT

“With this premium small van,” reads MB’s official EQT release. “Mercedes‑Benz Vans is expanding its portfolio for the private customer market to include an attractive model for entry into the Mercedes world – for all those who need plenty of space, but still want to drive a vehicle with compact outer dimensions.”

Gazing deeper into the crystal ball, Mercedes is going both smaller and bigger. With the eCitan, still under development, MB will offer an electric model variant for commercial and private customers throughout the entire portfolio after eVito, eSprinter, EQV, and (of course) the upcoming EQT.

I know minivans are a bit out of style these days, but I liked my Routan and would definitely be a player on the EQT, especially if the Volkswagen ID. Buzz really does end up coming it at over $60K. What do you guys think? EQT? ID. Buzz? Something else entirely? Scroll on down to the comments section at the bottom of the page and let us know!

