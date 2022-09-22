SAIC’s Maxus Brand Showcases Its New 7.5 Tonne Electric Lorry, MIFA 9 MPV, & T90EV Pickup In Hanover

A company that is answering the call for EVs in various segments people have been crying for and doing it in a big way is SAIC Motor. SAIC Motor is China’s largest automaker. Having made significant inroads in Europe with several models, SAIC is now stepping up its efforts to reach more markets with its line-up of electric vehicles. SAIC was recently ranked 68th on Fortune’s latest Global 500 list with a total revenue of $120.9 billion.

SAIC is about to step it up a notch by introducing more EVs to the European market to add the wide selection of its EVs under the various brands that are already available in Europe. This week at IAA Transportation 2022, SAIC showcased a new electric trio, the MIFA 9 PMV, the T90 EV pickup, which were both being presented to the German public for the first time, and a fully electric 7.5 tonne lorry which was making its European premiere in Hanover, Germany.

The MIFA 9 is a 5.27-meter-long 7-seat MPV being introduced in the passenger transport segment. The acronym stands for “Maximum, Intelligent, Friendly and Artistic.” SAIC says the MIFA 9 combines generous space with a high level of comfort. It comes with a wide range of assistance systems to ensure maximum safety. Its 180 kW/245 hp electric motor provides 350 Nm of torque. It has a 90 kWh high-voltage battery that gives a range of up to 440 kilometers (WLTP combined cycle).

The Maxus T90EV was also on show. The Maxus T90EV is already available to order in the UK, with deliveries starting in Q1 2023. It starts from £49,950, excluding VAT. The T90EV is designed for both on- and off-road driving, and is equipped with a high-level spec and a contemporary and stylish interior. It has a range of 220 miles / 354 km (WLTP combined city/highway driving cycle) and a payload of 1000 kg. The Maxus’ visually sporty exterior is complemented by a modern interior with a 10.25-inch digital touchscreen instrument cluster providing a minimalist look. The Maxus T90EV will arrive earlier than several other highly anticipated pickups, showing SAIC’s commitment to avail EVs in more vehicle classes as soon as possible.

SAIC is electrifying yet another popular vehicle segment with its new 7.5-tonne Maxus Electric Light lorry. The 7.5-tonne MAXUS Electric Light truck has a 128 kWh lithium-iron-phosphate battery that enables a combined WLTP range of more than 210 kilometers when fully charged, and up to 412 kilometers in city traffic using the WLTP City Cycle at half load at a constant speed of 40 km/h. The battery can be charged in around 1.5 hours at 100 kW fast charging stations (DC), and the process takes around 11 hours at 22 kW points (AC). The 5.85-meter (with body: 6.40-meter) long electric truck has, among other things, twin tires at the rear and numerous advanced assistance systems such as an emergency braking system and a lane departure warning system.

“The MAXUS brand goes beyond light commercial vehicles, as demonstrated by our ever-expanding range of electric vehicles. Our long-term goal is to be as relevant to cars and trucks as we are now to the LCV market. To achieve this, we will continue to invest heavily in innovation, research and development, and design,” explains Jack Zhu, General Manager for Europe at MAXUS parent company SAIC. “The IAA Transportation is the leading trade fair for transport, commercial vehicles and logistics. At the MAXUS premiere in Hanover, we are putting our growing range of electric vehicles in the spotlight with an all-electric stand. As one of the most innovative and advanced electric commercial vehicle brands in Europe, SAIC MAXUS takes its leadership in this sector seriously.”

“With this trio, MAXUS is once again underlining its versatility in the all-electric commercial vehicle segment. Whether courier service or logistics, gardening or shuttle service, our model portfolio will cover almost every type of transport in the future,” explains Gerald Lautenschläger, Managing Director of Maxomotive Deutschland GmbH as the importer of the commercial vehicle brand in Germany. “MAXUS’ participation in the IAA shows the importance of the German and European market: this is the only way to implement the brand’s ambitious growth strategy.”

Images courtesy of SAIC Maxus