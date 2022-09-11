People Want EVs In Popular Vehicle Segments & SAIC Is One Of The Companies Answering The Call In A Big Way

Despite some big players in the auto industry saying there is no demand for electric vehicles, a lot of people actually want electric cars and want them as soon as practically possible. One company that is answering the call for EVs in a big way is SAIC. SAIC Motor, China’s largest automaker, is bringing EVs in segments people have been crying for. Having made significant inroads in Europe with several models, SAIC is now stepping up its efforts to reach more markets with its lineup of electric vehicles. SAIC was recently ranked 68th on Fortune’s latest Global 500 list with a total revenue of $120.9 billion.

Every new electric vehicle is important and helps displace potential new ICE vehicle purchases, one vehicle at a time. There has been a lot of progress in the electric vehicle space over the past 12 years since the early mass production models, such as the first generation Nissan Leaf. In that time, hundreds of electric vehicle companies were set up across the major automotive markets including in China, North America and Europe. A lot of them have been focusing on premium models with all the bells and whistles. We get a lot of comments from people all over the world calling for more affordable vehicles. SAIC is doing just that!

Let’s look at some of the vehicles it is offering in some European markets:

Vans

Vans play a key role in the logistics and trade industries. SAIC has the e DELIVER 3 and the e DELIVER 9.

The Maxus e DELIVER 3

Available in a 35kWh or 52kWh battery configuration with a 90KW /250Nm motor, giving a good range of up to 213 miles/344kms. Maximum payload is 945kg excluding passengers. It starts from £34,000 in the UK.

The Maxus e DELIVER 9

The larger e Deliver 9 is available in a 51.5kWh, 72kWh, or 88.55 kWh battery configuration which produces a WLTP city range of up to 219 miles / 353 km and a fast charge of 80% in 40 minutes. It has a 150kW / 310Nm motor. Maximum payload excluding passengers is 1290kg.

Station Wagons

The MG5 EV

Now in its second generation, the MG5 EV is a multi-award-winning fully-electric estate car. It has up to 1367 liters of boot capacity. The New MG5 EV Long Range now has a 10.25″ color touchscreen, iSMART user app for monitoring vehicle status and scheduling charging, as well as a 360° parking camera in the top-spec Trophy Long Range. The MG5 has been well received and has been receiving some rave reviews in the UK. It also has V2L functionality, allowing people to charge or power other electrical items using the car’s battery pack. It has a 61kWh battery pack. The long range version starts from £30,995. Station wagons are quite popular in the UK and in some European markets. It’s really good to see SAIC offering EVs in this vehicle segment.

Pickups

The Maxus T90EV

The Maxus T90EV is now available to order, with deliveries starting in Q1 2023. It starts from £49,950, excluding VAT. The T90EV is designed for both on and off-road driving, equipped with a high-level spec and contemporary and stylish interior. It has a range of 220 miles / 354 km (WLTP combined city/highway driving cycle) and a payload of 1000kg. The Maxus’ visually sporty exterior is complemented by a modern interior with a 10.25-inch digital touch screen instrument cluster providing a minimalist look. The Maxus T90EV will arrive earlier than several other highly anticipated pickups, showing SAIC’s commitment to provide EVs in more vehicle classes as soon as possible.

Family Hatchbacks

The Magnificent MG4

Family hatchbacks such as the VW Golf and the Ford Focus are very popular in the UK and Europe. Small hatchbacks, for example the Ford Fiesta and Vauxhall Corsa, have dominated sales over the years. They are in the top ten most common cars in the UK. Each of these models has well over a million units sold in the UK to date.

The PSA Group says hatchbacks are so popular because “Alongside their efficiency, hatchbacks tend to be extremely practical urban cars. The majority are made to be very dependable and are fitted with up-to-date safety features. Their low centre of gravity makes them easy to drive, particularly for new drivers looking for a first car. This manoeuvrability makes them especially excellent at navigating small city roads and parking where space is at a premium.”

So, hatchbacks are a big deal in Europe. This is why it is very refreshing to see that SAIC has introduced an affordable family EV hatchback that starts at parity with the entry level internal combustion engine VW Golf. The MG4 EV SE Standard Range starts at £25,995, the SE Long Range at £28,495, and the Trophy Long Range at £31,495. When compared with vehicles in a similar class, at £25,995, the MG4 will be a game changer.

Affordable SUVs

The MG ZS EV

Now also on its second edition, the MG ZS EV has up to 273 miles of electric range, rapid charging, and a host of intelligent features as standard. There’s also the “same trademark MG practicality and style, resulting in a long range electric car that makes zero compromises,” according to MG. The MG ZS EV long range has a 72.6 kWh battery. The MG ZS EV starts from £29,495, which is a game changer for a family SUV of this size.

Images courtesy of SAIC