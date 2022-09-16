The First Batch of BYD ATTO 3s Are Already In Israel & Ready For Delivery!

As Zachary Shahan mentioned the other day, we have very informed readers who are well versed with the clean tech space and developments around the world. This means that we get a lot of very good comments in the comments section. I was very excited to hear that the Leapmotor T03 has been launched in Israel, as you can tell in this article. In the comments section of that article, Assaf gave an excellent summary of the evolution of the electric mobility scene in Israel. One of the important things I noted in his comment is that “the Current mainstream Israeli taste for vehicles is a bit bigger than the Leapmotor T03, e.g., the Hyundai Ioniq — their HEV version has been best-selling in Israel recently. Our relatives got the BEV version in late 2020, but it was one of only 31 Ioniq BEVs sold that year! Compact SUVs are also increasingly popular. So, the T03 aims at a narrower though still large segment.”

Since then, I have been looking more closely at the EV market in Israel and I was pleasantly surprised to hear that one of the other new exciting EVs on the scene right now, the BYD Atto 3, has also been launched in Israel. In fact, the first batch of BYD ATTO 3s are already in Israel and ready for delivery! The Atto 3 sits in that category that Assaf said is more popular in Israel and it should do well. BYD have partnered with Shlomo Motors in Israel.

Here are some specs of the ATTO 3. The ATTO 3 is an affordable small SUV known as the BYD Yuan Plus in China and the ATTO 3 in international markets such as Japan, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, Cambodia, and now Israel!

150 kW and 310 N.m of torque motor

Max speed of 160 km/h

BYD Blade Battery with a capacity of 50.12 kWh (LFP)

Range of 320 km (WLTP)

The ATTO 3 also has a long range version with a 60.48 kWh battery.

BYD has been ramping up production of EVs and opening new production facilities in China and other places. BYD has shown that it is ready to enter new markets where perhaps other EV companies aren’t so ready to venture into for various reasons. The work that BYD is doing should really be commended. Through smart partnerships with local firms such as the one with Shlomo Motors in Israel, BYD is leading the way in taking electric vehicles to more places around the world. BYD is taking electric vehicles to Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and India. BYD has been in India for a while. BYD recently partnered with REVER Automotive in Thailand. BYD is also bringing the ATTO 3 to the Singapore market. The ATTO 3, an affordable small SUV built on BYD’s e-platform 3.0, should be a big hit in those markets.

BYD also recently announced that since the start of this year, 1,200 BYD Yuan Pro EVs have so far been delivered to Costa Rica, a new record for BYD sales in Latin America. In Africa, one can buy BYD vehicles in Zimbabwe, Kenya, Ghana, and other places. It’s really great to see that BYD is bringing all-electric vehicles to South America, Central America, Africa, and several Asian countries. BYD has also announced that it will bringing its electric vehicles to the Netherlands, Sweden, and other European nations. Every new electric vehicle helps eat into the market share of conventional ICE vehicles, and we need as many EVs as we can get to reach all markets as soon as practically possible.