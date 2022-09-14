Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Leapmotor T03
Leapmotor T03, image courtesy Leapmotor

Cars

Leapmotor Starts Exports of The T03, & The First 60 Units Are On Their Way To Israel

Published

I regularly follow updates of EV sales from China here on CleanTechnica. This is because Chinese automakers are probably our best bet for mass production of battery-electric vehicles that across all vehicle segments that will reach all corners of the world at affordable prices. Over the last decade or so, Chinese solar panel makers ramped up production big time, resulting in massive price reductions. Cheaper solar panels resulted in strong growth in the utility scale, C & I, and residential solar sectors around the world.

Chinese EV manufacturers have been ramping up production of electric vehicles, boosted by strong demand at home. They have already started to export some of these vehicles to Europe and other places, but are now starting to really position themselves for global exports on a larger scale. A look at the top selling EVs in China over the past couple of years shows that there are a couple of models that have been featuring regularly in the top 20 charts. These models have also been consistently selling close to 5,000 units or more per month. One of these models is the Leapmotor T03 smart electric mini car. Compared to the other small/mini electric cars in China, the Leapmotor T03 probably provides the best value as we can see from the specs, stats, and pricing below.

Leapmotor says that the T03 has an electric motor with a max power of 80 kW, max torque of 158 Nm, and has a self-developed integrated electric driving system with efficiency up to 92.6%. It has three driving modes — Sport, Standard, and Economy. It has a high performance Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery (LFP) with a battery energy density of 136.6Wh/kg. The 41kWh pack has a range of 403 km on the CLTC cycle (about 300 km in WLTP). The T03 also has three levels of regenerative braking and three energy recovery modes that can contribute to an increased CLTC range by 15%-25%.

The T03 comes with Iflytek’s 3.0 Intelligent Voice Recognition System, an 8-inch LCD dashboard screen, a 10.1-inch HD central display with touch control, and Mobile App Remote Control for air conditioning settings and automatic parking. The Leapmotor T03 starts from the equivalent of  about €10,000 in China — a super awesome price for such a great little car. Many people have been looking out for this car in terms of when people outside China can get one. Well, it has come to pass! Last week, Leapmotor began its global sales program, starting with Israel. Leapmotor partnered with “a well-known company in the Israeli automotive industry.”

The announcement also said “T03 has passed the EU vehicle form certification, obtained the sales license in the European market, and can be officially registered in all EU countries. This also fully proves the high standards of Leapmotor in terms of R&D technology, manufacturing process, product quality, etc. , and also lays a solid foundation for Leapmotor to deploy in overseas markets such as Europe.”

This is a great little car at a great price. I hope Leapmotor will be able to ramp up production as fast as practically possible so we can start seeing these T03s in more places around the world.

 

Image courtesy of Leapmotor

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, ,
Written By

Remeredzai Joseph Kuhudzai has been fascinated with batteries since he was in primary school. As part of his High School Physics class he had to choose an elective course. He picked the renewable energy course and he has been hooked ever since. At university he continued to explore materials with applications in the energy space and ending up doing a PhD involving the study of radiation damage in High Temperature Gas Cooled Nuclear Reactors. He has since transitioned to work in the Solar and Storage industry and his love for batteries has driven him to obsess about electric vehicles.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

NY Governor Hochul Announces Winner of 2022 New York–Israel Smart Energy Innovation Challenge

New York Power Authority to Collaborate with ZOOZ Power, Israel-Based Award Winner, to Advance Electric Vehicle Ultra-Fast Charging Technology Research and Development Project to...

2 days ago

Cars

A Look At The Growing Interest In Electric Cars Globally

There is increased awareness of electric cars, and interest amongst consumers is growing. Let’s take a look at recent developments in some countries around...

2 days ago

Cars

People Want EVs In Popular Vehicle Segments & SAIC Is One Of The Companies Answering The Call In A Big Way

Despite some big players in the auto industry saying there is no demand for electric vehicles, a lot of people actually want electric cars...

3 days ago
casting machines used to make NIO ET5 casting machines used to make NIO ET5

Cars

NIO ET5 Having HUGE “Tesla-Like” Reception At NIO Stores In China

NIO has been clear with its brand identity since it launched: we sell expensive, premium-class electric vehicles that are quite large, high tech, fancy,...

4 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.