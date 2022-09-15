Volvo Trucks Ramps Up Big Electric Truck Production

This week, Volvo made waves in the heavy-duty truck space by becoming the first manufacturer to begin series production of an all-electric, 44 ton heavy-duty semi truck.

Far more significant, from a performance standpoint, than the smaller Class-8 and medium duty trucks that we got to experience at the ACT show earlier this year, these second-generation Volvo electric semis encompass the brand’s full range of heavy-duty trucks, the FH, FM and Volvo FMX lines which can operate at a total weight of 44 tons – and which represent around two thirds of the company’s overall over the road (OTR) truck sales.

“This is a milestone and proves that we are leading the transformation of the industry. It’s less than two years ago since we showcased our heavy electric trucks for the very first time. Now we are ramping up volumes and will deliver these great trucks to customers all over Europe, and later on also to customers in Asia, Australia and Latin America,” says Roger Alm, President Volvo Trucks.

Production of HD Electric Semis Begins

The company says that demand for electric semi trucks is increasing rapidly throughout Europe, as companies move to shift to fossil-free transportation solutions in order to meet their respective nations’ sustainability goals. Volvo Trucks believes its expanding electric portfolio could account for 45% of all goods transported in Europe today.

“We have sold around 1,000 units of our heavy electric trucks, and more than 2,600 of our electric trucks in total. We expect volumes to increase significantly in the next few years. By 2030, at least 50 percent of the trucks we sell globally should be electric,” says Alm.

Volvo Trucks’ line-up of six electric semi truck models covers a wide range of applications, such as city distribution and refuse handling, regional transport and construction work. Freightliner’s equally popular eCascadia and the Mack line of electric trucks are also Volvo brands.

Source | Images: Volvo Trucks.