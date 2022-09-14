Connect with us

Photo by Zachary Shahan | CleanTechnica.

Tesla Owners’ First Impressions of More Pedestrian-Cautious FSD Beta Version 10.69.2 (Test Videos)

It has been more than 24 hours since Tesla started deploying the FSD Beta stable subversion 10.69.2 (2022.20.15). “Looks good to roll out to all Tesla owners with 10.12.2 (~100k cars),” Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted just before the rollout began late Sunday evening.

“Please note that top priority is safety, so expect it to be overly cautious, especially around pedestrians,” Musk said in a preliminary tweet to the above. Pedestrians, cyclists, motorcycles, and such are referred to as vulnerable road users (VRUs) in driver-assist/self-driving systems.

Release notes for 10.69.2 are the same as for the main FSD Beta branch 10.69. Both previous versions (10.69 & 10.69.2) were released to a limited number of beta testers, but 10.69.2 will be deployed to all the participating users in this early access program.

Interestingly, a beta tester and YouTuber, Tesla Joy, was still on FSD Beta version 10.12.2 and she got the notification that the latest version was available for download but it was pulled back before getting installed and she didn’t get the update. Bug fixes must be underway.

Most of the FSD Beta testers will be directly updated to version 10.69.2 from 10.12.2 — completely skipping two versions in between (10.69 & 10.69.2).

As beta testers are getting FSD Beta 10.69.2, they are sharing their experience and first impressions with the latest version. Friend & follower of our website Gail Alfar from Austin, Texas, shared the following timelapse video of her FSD Beta 10.69.2 drive that she absolutely loved.

Tesla FSD Beta 10.69.2 drove the car from the parking lot of the Lyndon Baines Johnson Library to Northwest Austin near the Tesla Service Center on Pond Springs Road (~13 miles or 21 km) without any human intervention.

Famous Tesla community member and FSD Beta tester Dirty Tesla also received the 10.69.2 update and is having a feeling that the drive has improved overall.

“10.69.2 ❤️‍🔥 is spectacular, made a smooth left, a calculated right on red, left, then yield. My mind is blown totally 🤯. Great job Elon Musk & Ashok Elluswamy⚡️,” Gail wrote in the video description.

The hesitancy Dirty Tesla is talking about is the safety precautions that Autopilot is putting on #1 priority.

Another beta tester Kim Paquette took a few drives and she felt “FSD Beta 10.69.2 is really struggling around pedestrians — way over cautious for people just on the sidewalk and not crossing.”

Looks like the new algorithm changes in 10.69.2 is trying really hard to show the world that Tesla Full Self-Driving is safe for pedestrians and VRUs. Perhaps, the Tesla Autopilot software team needs to find a balance in the next version update.

Kim tried multiple times on the same test loop but even in the 2nd attempt, she needed to intervene manually — the pedestrian scenario caused several disengagements.

Editor’s note: I also got the update and wrote about it a few days ago. My experience with it was not good at that point. I tried it more since then and had more problems including severe phantom braking. As I wrote earlier today in a comment under that article, “I just had some severe phantom braking in heavy traffic going under an interstate highway. … Was some of the worst I’ve had given that there was traffic all around and the phantom braking was long and hard. I had to disengage and didn’t turn it on again.” The lane on the left of me was for turning onto the Interstate. The lane I was in was going about 40 or 50 mph. All of the lanes curve a bit there. To brake suddenly and sustain that braking in that spot — well, it was one of the times when I genuinely thought someone might drive into my rear bumper. Luckily, the person behind me wasn’t driving too aggressively and I disengaged quickly. Needless to say, I won’t be testing this version out around other cars much more. It certainly seems like different drivers have very different experiences with FSD Beta. —Zachary Shahan

Originally published on Tesla Oracle.

Twitter @IqtidarAlii

 
Iqtidar Ali writes for X Auto about Tesla and electric vehicles. A true car enthusiast since his childhood, he covers his stories with an utmost passion, which is now guided by the mission towards sustainability. With over 1 decade of website development experience, he’s also our IT resource at hand. He also writes about tech stuff at UXTechPlus.com occasionally. Iqtidar can easily be reached on Twitter @IqtidarAlii (DM open for tips, feedback or a friendly message) or via email: iqtidar@xautoworld.com.

