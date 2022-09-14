MG4 Electric Celebrates Its European Launch With Prices Starting From €28,990!

SAIC Motor is one of the companies answering the call for bringing more affordable electric vehicles to the world in a big way. One of the vehicles people are excited about is the MG4 Electric hatchback. Hatchbacks are very popular in Europe. SAIC has big plans for the MG4 in this segment. SAIC had previously announced that the MG4 will be offered in multiple European markets, including Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg. SAIC plans to deliver 150 000 units of the MG4 in 2023. The MG4 will also be introduced in Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, Mexico, and South America next year. SAIC wants to cover all the major regional markets on six continents. MG Motor plans 10 model line-ups in its 2025 product portfolio.

The MG4 Electric is the first in the series of MG models based on the intelligent new MSP platform (“Modular Scalable Platform”) from its parent company SAIC Motor, making it MG Motor’s most important car to date. MG says that the MG4 delivers impressively compact dimensions and exceptional design, excellent driving behavior, a high level of electrical efficiency, innovative driver assistance systems, and great usability.

In the UK, the MG4 EV SE Standard Range starts at £25,995, the SE Long Range at £28,495, and the Trophy Long Range at £31,495. When compared with vehicles in a similar class, £25,995 is very impressive, and not just on the EV side but also on the ICE side! The entry level MG4 is already at price parity with an entry level internal combustion engine VW Golf! There is more good new as the European prices for the MG4 have just been announced.

The MG4 Electric will enter the important C segment in Europe with a choice of three versions. The entry-level model is the MG4 Electric Standard with a battery capacity of 51 kWh, up to 350 km range in the WLTP cycle and a rear electric motor delivering 125 kW (170 ps). Prices for this version start from €28,990. The announced price is based on the MSRP price in France. Prices may differ in other countries. The MG4 Electric Comfort and the MG4 Electric Luxury each boast a 64 kWh battery and a 150 kW (204 ps) electric motor. This enables the Comfort model to offer a range of up to 450 km. The first vehicles will be delivered to customers from the pre-order program in 2022.

“The MG4 Electric marks another milestone in the long history of MG Motor,” said Xinyu Liu, CEO of SAIC Motor Europe. “It provides a smarter alternative to the consumers who wants more. As the first vehicle based on our technologically sophisticated and extremely flexible MSP platform, it combines impressive electric performance, excellent driving behaviour and innovative assistance systems with ease of use and an outstanding, dynamic design.”

MG also says that the dynamic design of the MG4 Electric is the result of global development, involving the SAIC Motor Design Center in Shanghai, the Advanced Design Studio in London, and the Royal College of Art, also located in the British capital. At 4,287 mm long, 1,836 mm wide, and just 1,504 mm tall, the 5-door hatchback fits perfectly into the competitive landscape. Its long wheelbase of 2,705 mm provides attractive proportions and plenty of interior space, even for a family of 5. The luggage compartment capacity is between 350 and 1,165 liters by volume.

The MG4 has the thinnest battery in its class. The “ONE PACK” battery forms the basis for the dynamic visual appearance of the MG4 Electric. The horizontal arrangement of the battery cells results in a height of just 110 mm, making it the thinnest battery in its class – even lower than a Coke can for example – and enables increased interior headroom with a lower vehicle height. The battery is part of the MSP platform for battery-electric vehicles, developed by parent company SAIC Motor. The intelligent and modulating structure of the architecture offers a host of advantages in terms of flexibility, use of space, safety and driving experience. The structure is scalable and suitable for wheelbases between 2,650 and 3,100 mm. This supports the design of various bodywork components for different segments on the same platform, from hatchback and notchback models to SUVs, vans, and even sports cars.

The MG4 Electric Standard combines a 51 kWh battery with a rear-mounted 125 kW electric motor driving the rear wheels. This entry-level model accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.7 seconds, reaches a top speed of 160 km/h and offers a range of up to 350 km in the WLTP cycle. The alternating current (AC) charging performance at a public charge point is 6.6 kW, while the battery can be fast-charged with direct current (DC) with a speed up to 117 kW. In the latter case, the battery can be charged from 10 to 80% in 40 minutes.

The Comfort and Luxury models feature a 64 kWh battery and a 150 kW motor driving the rear wheels. They complete the standard sprint in 7.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 160 km/h as well. The WLTP range is set at 450 km (435 km for the Luxury). An 11 kW onboard charger (AC) is standard for both models. Meanwhile, the battery can be fast-charged (DC) from 10 to 80% in 35 minutes with a speed up to 135 kW – enough power for around 300 km in 32 minutes. Furthermore, all three versions boast maximum torque of 250 Nm. MG say that its rear-mounted motor and rear-wheel drive, accompanied by balanced 50:50 weight distribution, delivers outstanding handling and driving pleasure. A more powerful all-wheel drive version is on the way next year.

The MG4 has been receiving some rave reviews in the UK and it already looks like it will be a big hit in that market. Reports say that MG has already sold more than half of its 2022 allocation of the magnificent new MG4 in the UK before a single car has been delivered! SAIC had planned to offer 2000 units this year and already 1000 have been sold in just 2 weeks. Now that the pricing for markets in mainland Europe have been released and it looks very competitive in this segment, SAIC probably needs to ramp up production and exports of the MG4 ASAP!