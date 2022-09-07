Connect with us

Conversations: Tesla #2 In California Auto Market, How Tesla Can Dominate The Future, & Dodge’s Fart Machine

If you’re a dedicated listener to our CleanTech Talk podcast channel, or at least our CleanTech Roundtalk (where Steve, Jo, and I ramble, argue, and laugh about various cleantech topics), then you may have already listened to all of these episodes. If not, below are a few recent conversations we had regarding a handful of EV matters. (Spotify embeds are first, since a lot of people prefer Spotify, and SoundCloud embeds are at the end, since they offer a little more precision in skipping around within a track.)

Tesla #2 In Auto Sales In California

These stats are so wild that Jo didn’t even think they were as comprehensive as they are on first look, and I probably wouldn’t have believed them if I wasn’t collecting the data. First of all, as noted above, Tesla is now the 2nd best selling auto brand in California, trailing only Toyota. Additionally, its two top selling models — the Model Y and Model 3 — are outselling every other passenger automobile model in the state, pickup trucks and SUVs included. Listen to Jo, Steve, and I discuss the matter and all kinds of thoughts and ideas that rolled out from there.

How Can Tesla Dominate The Future

Not everyplace is California, and while Tesla is doing stunning for being such a young company, it’s still just about 1% and 2% of the market overall. Tesla’s goal is to get to ~10% market share. How can it do that? Of course, it needs more batteries and more production capacity, but what other models and services does it need as well to climb to that 10% level? We provide out opinions. Feel free to chime in with your own opinions down in the comments after listening.

Dodge’s 1st Electric Car Makes Fart Noises (Sort Of)

Dodge is finally joining the EV revolution, and what does it do? It makes its EV sound like a noisy, polluting gasmobile. Oy vey.

Chinese EV Innovation

Some of the best EV innovation in the world is happening in China. From EV charging to long range to infotainment tech and all kinds of fancy features, smart EV startups NIO and XPeng keep leading out groundbreaking improvements. That is also discussed in the podcast embedded above.

Again, let us know what you think about any or all of these topics down in the comments!

You can find our CleanTech Talk podcast episodes on AnchorApple Podcasts / iTunesBreaker, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket, Podbean, Radio Public, SoundCloud, Spotify, or Stitcher.

Featured image by Jo Borras.

 
Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

