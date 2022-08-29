Tesla Model Y & Model 3 Two Best Selling Vehicles In California

California is well known as the leader of electric vehicle (EV) sales in the United States, and an early EV policy and sales leader globally. Nowadays, California sales data show that electric vehicles even top the overall automobile sales charts. The latest detailed vehicle sales breakdown out of California shows top Tesla models taking the #1 and #2 positions in overall auto sales.

Tesla has the leader in the car segment of the market and the leader in the SUV & truck segment of the market. In a more differentiated breakdown by vehicle class, electric vehicle models won 4 different vehicle class rankings — Tesla models winning 3 of those. Scroll down below for 7 fun charts and a little extra commentary.

Top 10 Automobiles in California

Even though I have long been on the bullish side of Tesla sales projections and argued several years ago that the Model 3 should outcompete and outsell the Toyota Camry (and that the Model Y should be even more popular), it is stunning to see this chart and try to digest the numbers. The two top selling automobiles of any kind, of any class, are Teslas. It’s fitting too, since they are produced in California. Dethroning long popular cars from Toyota and Honda as well as beating pickup truck heavyweights like the Ford F-Series and Chevy Silverado, Tesla has arrived — and in style!

Side note: Tesla sold more than 80,000 vehicles in California in the first half of the year. Thinking about that in the context of its overall sales, California is clearly a super critical market for the brand. Something to keep in mind.

Also, we don’t have data for Texas yet, but it is unlikely the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 are the best selling vehicles there. Perhaps the Tesla Cybertruck will be one day, though?

Top 10 Cars in California

Just looking at cars, rising above a big bunch of cheaper cars — well, that’s every other car on the list — the Tesla Model 3 has darted to #1. If we looked at a ranking of car sales based on revenue or profit, the chart would look even more dramatic.

Top 10 SUVs & Trucks in California

It’s a similar story looking at SUVs and trucks. The Tesla Model Y is far ahead of the much cheaper Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, and Honda HR-V. It also tops all of the major pickup trucks that are known for dominating the US auto market. (That probably wouldn’t be the case in most states.)

Top 5 Small Luxury SUVs in California

If you just look within the Model Y’s vehicle class, that’s where things get truly crazy. The Tesla Model Y had more than 5 times as many sales as the #2 Mercedes GLC-Class and almost 8 times as many sales as the #3 BMW X3.

Top 5 “Near Luxury” Cars in California

It’s the same story comparing the Tesla Model 3’s sales to its “closest competitors” in the “near luxury car” class. Frankly, it’s hard to know what to say about a chart like this after the past decade of anti-Tesla propaganda and long-forecasted growing Tesla adoption.

Top 5 Luxury & High-End Sports Cars in California

Even the Tesla Model S has gotten back to its winning ways, taking the #1 spot in the “luxury and high-end sports cars” category. And, again, it wasn’t even close. The Model S had more than twice as many sales as the #2 BMW 5 Series.

Top 5 Subcompact Cars in California

The last of the big EV winners is the Chevy Bolt, which led the table just slightly in the “subcompact cars” category. This is a nice surprise, but the bigger surprise here is the Toyota Mirai in #2. The Mirai! Who would’ve guessed it.