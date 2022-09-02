Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

After Banning Gas Cars, California Tells EV Drivers to Hold Back on Charging

California says you should try to avoid charging your EV this weekend.

Published

Last week, regulators in the state of California successfully voted to restrict (and, eventually, ban) the consumer sale of new gasoline cars by 2035, with interim targets to phase these cars out. We’re on board with that — but there’s plenty of work to be done between now and then, as evidenced by the fact that the state is now asking EV drivers to restrict their charging needs ahead of the long Labor Day weekend.

California’s Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a Flex Alert notice, calling for EV drivers to have a day of “voluntary electric conservation,” and suggests that Californians charge their electric vehicles before 4 PM — a situation that seems to really only befeasible for those who work at home or have access to workplace charging, as GreenCarReports’ editor, Bengt Halvorson points out. “There was no particular outage or technical reason for the alert, the California operator explained—simply that it’s hot,” writes Bengt, “and electricity demand is up due to air conditioning use.”

This is the third consecutive day of “voluntary” conservation advised by the ISO this week, and the fact that it also happens to be a day that many EV drivers probably expected to be able to make use of a DC fast charger on the way out of town for the long weekend just highlights the fact that there’s a lot of infrastructure work still to be done … but— hey, that’s what all that NEVI money is literally for!

ICE Ban is Still the Right Way

Members of the Colombia delegation mingle with NREL program managers while visiting the campus parking garage to learn about electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

That 2035 “ban” was issued by the California Air Resources Board (CARB), with the goal of radically curbing the state’s greenhouse gas emissions. The new rule sets interim targets for carmakers, including that 35% of new passenger vehicles sold by 2026 must produce zero emissions. That requirement increases to 68% by 2030 and then 100% by 2035. Another quota allows that 20% of zero-emission cars could be plug-in hybrids.

According to state regulators, the new rule should cut greenhouse gas emissions from passenger vehicles by more than 50% in 2040 from the levels that were expected without the policy. That equates to eliminating roughly 395 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions over that time period, said Liane Randolph, chairwoman of CARB.

What do you guys think — is this warning from the ISO going to feed the trolls, as it were, or is this just going to be part of the new reality of widespread EV adoption? Scroll on down to the comments and let us know!

 

Sources: via California ISO, via GreenCarReports.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , ,
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Power

California’s Climate Bill — Huge? Or Not Really News?

Last night, the California Assembly worked overtime to secure passage of the largest climate bill in state (any state’s) history. The bill will surely...

23 hours ago

Clean Power

Record Numbers of Solar Panels Were Shipped in the United States During 2021

U.S. shipments of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules (solar panels) rose to a record electricity-generating capacity of 28.8 million peak kilowatts (kW) in 2021, from...

1 day ago

Climate Change

U.S. Schools Closing Due To Extreme Heat

Heat waves and drought are rocking the United States, and that has even led to some U.S. schools closing due to the extreme heat....

1 day ago

Cars

Tesla Won Big In California In 2nd Quarter

Yesterday, we looked at the Tesla Model Y’s and Model 3’s leadership at the top of the California auto sales table as well as...

3 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.