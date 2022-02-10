Connect with us

Image courtesy of EVgo

Clean Transport

President Biden, USDOT, & USDOE: $5 Billion Over 5 Years For National EV Charging Network

Published

Joint Energy and Transportation Office and DriveElectric.gov Available to Assist States with Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plans

Press release courtesy of U.S. Department of Transportation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Departments of Transportation and Energy today announced nearly $5 billion that will be made available under the new National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program established by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to build out a national electric vehicle charging network, an important step towards making electric vehicle (EV) charging accessible to all Americans.

The program will provide nearly $5 billion over five years to help states create a network of EV charging stations along designated Alternative Fuel Corridors, particularly along the Interstate Highway System. The total amount available to states in Fiscal Year 2022 under the NEVI Formula Program is $615 million. States must submit an EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan before they can access these funds. A second, competitive grant program designed to further increase EV charging access in locations throughout the country, including in rural and underserved communities, will be announced later this year.

Transportation infrastructure and EV Charging news from NREL expanded its fleet electric vehicle charging capabilities earlier this year with the installation of EV ARC 2020 (Electric Vehicle Autonomous Renewable Charger) on its campus in Golden, Colorado. Photo by Dennis Schroeder, NREL

“A century ago, America ushered in the modern automotive era; now America must lead the electric vehicle revolution,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “The President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help us win the EV race by working with states, labor, and the private sector to deploy a historic nationwide charging network that will make EV charging accessible for more Americans.”

“We are modernizing America’s national highway system for drivers in cities large and small, towns and rural communities, to take advantage of the benefits of driving electric,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is helping states to make electric vehicle charging more accessible by building the necessary infrastructure for drivers across America to save money and go the distance, from coast-to-coast.”

Today’s news follows President Biden’s announcement earlier this week on EV manufacturing, and the White House Fact Sheet on actions taken to date to prepare for this historic EV investment.

To access these new Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds — and to help ensure a convenient, reliable, affordable, and equitable charging experience for all users — each state is required to submit an EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan to the new Joint Office of Energy and Transportation that describes how the state intends to use its share of NEVI Formula Program funds consistent with Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) guidance.

These plans are expected to build on Alternative Fuel Corridors that nearly every state has designated over the past six years of this program. These corridors will be the spine of the new national EV charging network. The Joint Office will play a key role in the implementation of the NEVI Formula Program by providing direct technical assistance and support to help states develop their plans before they are reviewed and approved by the Federal Highway Administration, which administers the funding.

“Americans need to know that they can purchase an electric vehicle and find convenient charging stations when they are using Interstates and other major highways,” Deputy Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack said. “The new EV formula program will provide states with the resources they need to provide their residents with reliable access to an EV charging station as they travel.”

The new Joint Office of Energy and Transportation also launched a new website this week at DriveElectric.gov. There, officials can find links to technical assistance, data and tools for states, and careers. To join the Joint Office and support a future where everyone can ride and drive electric, individuals are encouraged to apply to be an EV charging fellow.

As part of today’s announcement, FHWA released the NEVI Formula Program funding to states that will be available following approval of state plans for Fiscal Year 2022 in addition to the Program Guidance and a Request for Nominations for states to expand their existing Alternative Fuel Corridors. Here is state-by-state NEVI funding for Fiscal Years 2022–2026.

FY 2022 Funding*

FY 2022 Funding
State National
Electric Vehicle
Formula Program
Alabama             11,738,801
Alaska               7,758,240
Arizona             11,320,762
Arkansas               8,010,850
California             56,789,406
Colorado               8,368,277
Connecticut               7,771,342
Delaware               2,617,339
Dist. of Col.               2,468,807
Florida             29,315,442
Georgia             19,978,342
Hawaii               2,616,956
Idaho               4,425,511
Illinois             21,998,178
Indiana             14,743,125
Iowa               7,604,168
Kansas               5,847,059
Kentucky             10,280,470
Louisiana             10,859,512
Maine               2,856,158
Maryland               9,298,080
Massachusetts               9,397,238
Michigan             16,290,764
Minnesota             10,089,418
Mississippi               7,483,268
Missouri             14,647,722
Montana               6,348,350
Nebraska               4,472,243
Nevada               5,618,414
New Hampshire               2,556,450
New Jersey             15,448,790
New Mexico               5,681,977
New York             25,971,644
North Carolina             16,137,196
North Dakota               3,841,352
Ohio             20,739,853
Oklahoma               9,812,934
Oregon               7,733,679
Pennsylvania             25,386,631
Puerto Rico               2,020,490
Rhode Island               3,383,835
South Carolina             10,360,855
South Dakota               4,363,463
Tennessee             13,074,884
Texas             60,356,706
Utah               5,372,731
Vermont               3,140,247
Virginia             15,745,244
Washington             10,489,110
West Virginia               6,761,785
Wisconsin             11,642,061
Wyoming               3,963,841
Total           615,000,000

*Funds available pending approval of state plans.

 
