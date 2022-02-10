President Biden, USDOT, & USDOE: $5 Billion Over 5 Years For National EV Charging Network

Joint Energy and Transportation Office and DriveElectric.gov Available to Assist States with Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plans

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Departments of Transportation and Energy today announced nearly $5 billion that will be made available under the new National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program established by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to build out a national electric vehicle charging network, an important step towards making electric vehicle (EV) charging accessible to all Americans.

The program will provide nearly $5 billion over five years to help states create a network of EV charging stations along designated Alternative Fuel Corridors, particularly along the Interstate Highway System. The total amount available to states in Fiscal Year 2022 under the NEVI Formula Program is $615 million. States must submit an EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan before they can access these funds. A second, competitive grant program designed to further increase EV charging access in locations throughout the country, including in rural and underserved communities, will be announced later this year.

“A century ago, America ushered in the modern automotive era; now America must lead the electric vehicle revolution,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “The President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help us win the EV race by working with states, labor, and the private sector to deploy a historic nationwide charging network that will make EV charging accessible for more Americans.”

“We are modernizing America’s national highway system for drivers in cities large and small, towns and rural communities, to take advantage of the benefits of driving electric,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is helping states to make electric vehicle charging more accessible by building the necessary infrastructure for drivers across America to save money and go the distance, from coast-to-coast.”

Today’s news follows President Biden’s announcement earlier this week on EV manufacturing, and the White House Fact Sheet on actions taken to date to prepare for this historic EV investment.

To access these new Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds — and to help ensure a convenient, reliable, affordable, and equitable charging experience for all users — each state is required to submit an EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan to the new Joint Office of Energy and Transportation that describes how the state intends to use its share of NEVI Formula Program funds consistent with Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) guidance.

These plans are expected to build on Alternative Fuel Corridors that nearly every state has designated over the past six years of this program. These corridors will be the spine of the new national EV charging network. The Joint Office will play a key role in the implementation of the NEVI Formula Program by providing direct technical assistance and support to help states develop their plans before they are reviewed and approved by the Federal Highway Administration, which administers the funding.

“Americans need to know that they can purchase an electric vehicle and find convenient charging stations when they are using Interstates and other major highways,” Deputy Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack said. “The new EV formula program will provide states with the resources they need to provide their residents with reliable access to an EV charging station as they travel.”

The new Joint Office of Energy and Transportation also launched a new website this week at DriveElectric.gov. There, officials can find links to technical assistance, data and tools for states, and careers. To join the Joint Office and support a future where everyone can ride and drive electric, individuals are encouraged to apply to be an EV charging fellow.

As part of today’s announcement, FHWA released the NEVI Formula Program funding to states that will be available following approval of state plans for Fiscal Year 2022 in addition to the Program Guidance and a Request for Nominations for states to expand their existing Alternative Fuel Corridors. Here is state-by-state NEVI funding for Fiscal Years 2022–2026.

Formula Program Alabama 11,738,801 Alaska 7,758,240 Arizona 11,320,762 Arkansas 8,010,850 California 56,789,406 Colorado 8,368,277 Connecticut 7,771,342 Delaware 2,617,339 Dist. of Col. 2,468,807 Florida 29,315,442 Georgia 19,978,342 Hawaii 2,616,956 Idaho 4,425,511 Illinois 21,998,178 Indiana 14,743,125 Iowa 7,604,168 Kansas 5,847,059 Kentucky 10,280,470 Louisiana 10,859,512 Maine 2,856,158 Maryland 9,298,080 Massachusetts 9,397,238 Michigan 16,290,764 Minnesota 10,089,418 Mississippi 7,483,268 Missouri 14,647,722 Montana 6,348,350 Nebraska 4,472,243 Nevada 5,618,414 New Hampshire 2,556,450 New Jersey 15,448,790 New Mexico 5,681,977 New York 25,971,644 North Carolina 16,137,196 North Dakota 3,841,352 Ohio 20,739,853 Oklahoma 9,812,934 Oregon 7,733,679 Pennsylvania 25,386,631 Puerto Rico 2,020,490 Rhode Island 3,383,835 South Carolina 10,360,855 South Dakota 4,363,463 Tennessee 13,074,884 Texas 60,356,706 Utah 5,372,731 Vermont 3,140,247 Virginia 15,745,244 Washington 10,489,110 West Virginia 6,761,785 Wisconsin 11,642,061 Wyoming 3,963,841 Total 615,000,000

*Funds available pending approval of state plans.

