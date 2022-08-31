ONYX Motorbikes Draws A Bright White E-bike Line

E-bike brand ONYX is known for blurring the lines between e-bike and motorcycles with their unique, 80s-inspired lineup of powerful, 40 MPH electric mopeds. Their latest product is something different – instead of blurring the lines, it’s squarely in the bike lane.

ONYX’s press material says it plainly. “Finally,” the copy reads, “an e-bike done right!” And “right,” to ONYX, means something decidedly different than it does to a company like Specialized or Aventon.

“A lot of work went into making minimalist,” explained ONYX CEO James Khatiblou, who chose last weekend’s Electrify Expo in Long Island, NY as the place to show off the new LZR e-bike to the world. “We looked at all the e-bikes out there and they had screens and modes and settings and apps and they connected to things, and we just wanted to do the opposite of that. We want you to be able to hop on the bike and just ride, like when you were a kid.”

To that end, the new ONYX made its debut without a screen, without an app, and with a ton of pictures that show the new LZR eMTB tearing up a motorcross course, riders leaping into the air, and all sorts of high-impact hijinks. And, for its part, the new bike seems ultra-capable. “When we let pro-riders try the LZR for the first time they came back with a huge smile,” explains Tim Seward, founder Chief Design Office of ONYX. “we are going to change the way everyone views e-bikes!”

You can check out the company’s original press release, below, then let us know what you think of the new eMTB in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

ONYX Motorbikes is thrilled to launch the high performance pedal assist LZR series, which includes the LZR PRO 900W and the LZR 500W. The ONYX LZR is the most capable ebike in its class allowing riders to push the limits of what conventional ebikes can do.

With two motors to choose, the LZR series presents an all-in-one design to make commuting more fun. ONYX is not here to deliver just another basic off the shelf e-bike. They are here to move the industry forward with solutions that change how people view electric transportation while seeking to expand on the existing customer base.

There is a lack of differentiation in e-bikes in general, whereas, ONYX is going to give you the best e-bike you can get for the price. The LZR is the blend of two worlds with commuting and high impact sports incorporated into one precision engineered piece of personal electric transportation.

The launch date on Friday, August 26, 2022 is in line with the Electrify Expo taking place at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York on Saturday, August 27, 2022 and Sunday, August 28, 2022. This is the 3rd stop of this expo tour that welcomes thousands of attendees to check out and test-ride a wide variety of electric vehicles which include bicycles, skateboards, scooters, and vehicles.

This will be the first event where EV enthusiasts will be able to test-ride both the LZR PRO 900W and the LZR 500W. There are a number of visitors that have expressed that the sole reason they showed up was to test ride the ONYX product lineup. ONYX anticipates that the LZR series will be very well received by their existing customers and others who are familiar with the brand, but do not yet own an ebike of their own.

Source | Images: ONYX.