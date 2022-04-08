Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Bicycles

Like a Phoenix: the ONYX CTY is Back, Better

The bike that launched the brand on Indiegogo is back— and it’s better than ever!

Published

The new ONYX CTY2 step-through model packs big power and moped style into a thoroughly conceived, detail-oriented package that is ready to ride you off into the sunset.

Full disclaimer: I’d like to be able to call ONYX Motorbikes CEO James Khatiblou a friend. We’ve hung out a few times now in Los Angeles and Austin and he’s made a great impression on just about everyone I’ve ever seen him interact with. If you don’t like James, that’s a “you” problem. Further, Matt Teske and I positively geeked out over the small, thoughtful design details of the RCR at the inaugural Electrify Expo event in Orange County last year, and I have never missed the chance to ride an ONYX whenever I’ve gotten one.

James is Awesome

From left, Jo Borrás’ fat head, James Khatiblou, and Matt Teske at Electrify Expo, Austin.

I’m a fan, in other words— but believe me when I tell you that everyone else who rode an ONYX at Electrify came away with a big smile, too. And, and even if “it’s too much bike” was a common refrain, their sales make it clear that the ONYX RCR isn’t too much bike for everyone.

That said, there seem to be enough of the latter type of e-bike rider that James was finally able to do something he’s been trying to do since the brand’s initial Indiegogo in 2018: build the step-through CTY model in real numbers.

Only, if we’re being totally honest, this isn’t the ONYX CTY. This is the CTY2, and it takes all the lessons James and Co. have learned developing the RCR into a genuine production bike and applies them to the ONYX CTY2 step-through concept that packs a 60V system (compared to the 72V system on the RCR), with a 23 Ah battery that packs 1,380 Wh into the e-bike’s frame. ONYX says the battery is good for more than 60 miles (about 100 km) of range at about 20 mph.

Go slower or pedal harder, and you’ll go further. Go faster and don’t pedal at all, and you won’t go as far. There’s really nothing new or particularly hard to understand there (I hope!).

Attention to Detail

Daymaker-style headlight, courtesy ONYX.

With ONYX, though, it’s not really about the specs (though they’re fine) or the price (which is high, but not as high as you might expect), but about the detail. About the vibe of the bike– the skateboard/1970s hi-fi stereo style wood, the stamped ONYX logo here and there throughout the bike, the cable management, the top-shelf lighting, the wire wheels, etc., etc., ad nauseam.

If that kind of thing speaks to you, there’s really no other bike for you. And, if that kind of thing speaks to you in a way that’s more vintage moped than classic motorcycle, ONYX finally has a CTY bike for you. Again!

While you wait for your CTY2 to get delivered, take a listen to the episode of the Electrify News Podcast that was being recorded while that picture (above) was taken/we were baking in the Austin, TX sun and let us know what you think of James and his latest e-bike project in the comments section at the bottom of the page. Enjoy!

Live From AUSTIN: ONYX Brings the SoCal vibe to its e-bike lineup

Source | Images: ONYX Motorbikes.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, ,
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Super73 Miami Bike Super73 Miami Bike

Bicycles

This New SUPER73 Z-MIAMI E-Bike Is No Joke

Miami gets its very own e-bike.

6 days ago

Bicycles

E-Bike Brand Profile: Ampler Bikes

Ampler makes five bike models: Juna, Axel, Curt, Stout, and Stellar, and are currently selling their second generation of e-bike models.

March 31, 2022
Image courtesy Segway Ninebot Image courtesy Segway Ninebot

Bicycles

Are High Gas Prices Driving an E-mobility Moment, or Movement?

Are high gas prices behind the rise of e-mobility?

March 31, 2022
e-bikes should be embraced by the military e-bikes should be embraced by the military

Clean Transport

Help Ukraine – Equip Defenders With Military & Rescue E-Bikes

Ukraine Territorial Defense Forces have been looking for help getting all sorts of equipment. Most recently, they’ve been looking for any kind of off-road...

March 30, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.