Pivot Cycles Launches Top-Shelf, $10,999 Shuttle eMTB

December 11th, 2020 by Jo Borrás

When Pivot Cycles first launched its flagship Shuttle electric mountain bike (MTB) in 2017, it wasn’t even available in the US. Forbidden fruit, all we could do from here was gaze enviously at our neighbors — but the turntables, as they say, and Pivot’s first foray into e-bikes sold out almost immediately. Since then, the appetite for new eMTB offerings has only grown — which is why this new and improved version of the Pivot Shuttle eMTB v2 is worth getting excited about.

One of the most notable upgrades is the switch to the new Shimano EP8 drive system. The EP8 is 380 grams lighter than the previous Shuttle drive, thanks to a new magnesium case, and power is up to an astonishing 85 Nm of torque. For those of you who don’t speak Newton-meters, that’s over 60 lb-ft of tire-shredding torque — significantly more than an 883cc Harley-Davidson Sportster!

The new Shimano drive unit also offers revised assist algorithms for more predictable, natural-feeling performance on and off-road. Pivot didn’t stop there, however. There is a massive new 726Wh battery integrated into the frame, which is supposedly big enough to be good for 4 hours of riding on a single charge. There’s also a new, two-bolt removal system for the battery which makes mid-ride “hot swaps” significantly easier than the previous Shuttle’s 10-bolt system. You know, in case those four hours of continuous riding aren’t quite enough for you.

The Pivot is no slouch in the suspension department, either, with 140mm worth of rear DW-link travel and a “burly” new Fox 38 setup at the front, the Shuttle’s chassis is up to just about any task you set it to. 29″ wheels fitted with a set of aggressively-tread Maxxis 2.5/2.4″ tires connect it to the ground.







It’s an incredible ride, for sure. Offered in only one complete build with digital instruments, integrated cables, and a great-looking (to me) matte green finish, the Pivot Shuttle Team XTR is spec’ed out with most of the best available parts from high-end companies like Shimano, Fox, Pivot, DT Swiss, and Maxxis — and we’ve only touched the surface of its build sheet here. As you can imagine, all that quality and brand recognition doesn’t come cheap. The new Shuttle is available now for $10,999 plus freight, setup, and (of course) whatever sales tax applies in your area.

That said, the new Pivot has a ton of power and serious off-road chops that may, to some, justify an asking price that could otherwise get you pretty close to a used Nissan LEAF. But can you take that Nissan LEAF out on the dirt trails and expect it to run with the guys on the ICE Honda motorcycles?

No. No, you cannot.

You can learn more about the new Shuttle v2 in Pivot Cycles’ “all about bikes” video below, then scroll on down to the comments section and let us know if you think the Shuttle — or any other eMTB! — is worth the nearly eleven-thousand dollar asking price.

Pivot Shuttle — All About Bikes with Chris & Leigh

Photos | Images: Pivot Cycles, via Bike Rumor.









