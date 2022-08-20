Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo Now Open For Orders In UK, £479/Month Starting Price

The fully electric ID. Buzz has been a long, long, long awaited electric model. And it’s finally here! (Or … almost here.) The Buzz may be an attractive model for people who want to live a new version of the 1970s in the 2020s, but it can also simply be a very useful commercial light vehicle for delivering goods around the city. In the UK, you can now order an ID. Buzz Cargo, and the pricing starts at £38,125 for purchase (RRP, excluding VAT and OTR costs) or £479 a month for contract hire (leasing).

The new ID. Buzz Cargo comes in two trims, Commerce and Commerce Plus. Both options come with a 77 kWh battery that provides an estimated max range of 256 miles (412 km).

Customers also get one free wall box charger and get a £100 We Charge voucher if they get financing of any sort through Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Financial Services. More details are available on the Volkswagen UK website. Here are also some more details in a table Volkswagen provided.

Example based on a 36 month, 10,000 mile per annum

non maintained Contract Hire agreement

ID. Buzz Cargo Commerce 77kWh 35 monthly payments of £479.00 Customer initial rental £2,874.00 On the road retail cash price £46,621.00 Excess mileage charge 8.24p per mile

“The ID. Buzz Cargo, built on the MEB platform, can accommodate two Euro pallets loaded sideways, with an overall volume of up to 3.9m3. Likewise, with its powerful e-drive, trailer loads of up to 1,000 kg can also be easily attached to the optional trailer hitch,” Volkswagen writes.

So, what’s the difference between ID. Buzz Cargo and ID. Buzz Cargo Commerce Plus?

The ID. Buzz Cargo Commerce includes:

LED headlight signature

three front seats

heated driver’s seat

front and rear parking sensors

Ready 2 Discover infotainment system with 10” touchscreen

wireless App-Connect for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

multiple USB-C ports.

3 services and one MOT.

The ID. Buzz Cargo Commerce Plus, which starts at £42,375, includes:

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Keyless Entry

Park Assist Plus with memory function

rear view camera

multi-function leatherette steering wheel

heated windscreen

Discover Pro navigation system with 10” touchscreen

a range of driver assistance systems such as Travel Assist, Lane Assist, Side Assist and Emergency Assist.

Sounds like a compelling product. I am not sure of how competitive it is with other electric van offerings on the market. We’ll have to look deeper into the figures and compare, and also get a review out as soon as possible. In the meantime, what are your thoughts on the commercial electric van from Volkswagen?

For other recent Volkswagen ID. Buzz news and commentary, be sure to check out:

VW ID. Buzz — How Much Consumer Demand Is There? (Plus: Automaker EV Sales Trends, Herbert Diess)

Volkswagen — ID. Buzz Sales Surge, Norway All EV By 2024

You Can Now Order A Volkswagen ID. Buzz — UK Prices Out

Volkswagen ID. Buzz Camper Gets The F&F Treatment