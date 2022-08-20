Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo Now Open For Orders In UK, £479/Month Starting Price

Published

The fully electric ID. Buzz has been a long, long, long awaited electric model. And it’s finally here! (Or … almost here.) The Buzz may be an attractive model for people who want to live a new version of the 1970s in the 2020s, but it can also simply be a very useful commercial light vehicle for delivering goods around the city. In the UK, you can now order an ID. Buzz Cargo, and the pricing starts at £38,125 for purchase (RRP, excluding VAT and OTR costs) or £479 a month for contract hire (leasing).

The new ID. Buzz Cargo comes in two trims, Commerce and Commerce Plus. Both options come with a 77 kWh battery that provides an estimated max range of 256 miles (412 km).

Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo. Image courtesy of Volkswagen.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo interior and infotainment. Image courtesy of Volkswagen.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo exterior. Image courtesy of Volkswagen.

Customers also get one free wall box charger and get a £100 We Charge voucher if they get financing of any sort through Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Financial Services. More details are available on the Volkswagen UK website. Here are also some more details in a table Volkswagen provided.

Example based on a 36 month, 10,000 mile per annum
non maintained Contract Hire agreement
 ID. Buzz Cargo Commerce 77kWh
35 monthly payments of £479.00
Customer initial rental £2,874.00
On the road retail cash price £46,621.00
Excess mileage charge 8.24p per mile

“The ID. Buzz Cargo, built on the MEB platform, can accommodate two Euro pallets loaded sideways, with an overall volume of up to 3.9m3. Likewise, with its powerful e-drive, trailer loads of up to 1,000 kg can also be easily attached to the optional trailer hitch,” Volkswagen writes.

So, what’s the difference between ID. Buzz Cargo and ID. Buzz Cargo Commerce Plus?

The ID. Buzz Cargo Commerce includes:

  • LED headlight signature
  • three front seats
  • heated driver’s seat
  • front and rear parking sensors
  • Ready 2 Discover infotainment system with 10” touchscreen
  • wireless App-Connect for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • multiple USB-C ports.
  • 3 services and one MOT.

The ID. Buzz Cargo Commerce Plus, which starts at £42,375, includes:

  • Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
  • Keyless Entry
  • Park Assist Plus with memory function
  • rear view camera
  • multi-function leatherette steering wheel
  • heated windscreen
  • Discover Pro navigation system with 10” touchscreen
  • a range of driver assistance systems such as Travel Assist, Lane Assist, Side Assist and Emergency Assist.

Sounds like a compelling product. I am not sure of how competitive it is with other electric van offerings on the market. We’ll have to look deeper into the figures and compare, and also get a review out as soon as possible. In the meantime, what are your thoughts on the commercial electric van from Volkswagen?

Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

