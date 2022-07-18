Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

Volkswagen ID. Buzz Camper Gets the F&F Treatment

I live my life one campground at a time.

Published

It hardly seems fair to US fans that have been waiting for over a decade now, but it’s true. Months before the first VW ID. Buzz arrives in the US, German tuning legends Irmscher have already got one, and they’re giving it the full Fast & Furious treatment.

And, not for nothing, the Irmscher-built ID. Buzz electric camper kiiind of looks amazing. See for yourself.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz Tuned by Irmscher

Image courtesy Irmscher.

The Irmscher mods, which don’t include traditional tuner “go fast” bits on the van, are more than skin deep. That’s because the company turned the ID. Buzz into a full-on camper van with what it’s dubbed the i-Box kit. The kit is similar to VW’s own BusBox camper kit, but offers better materials and a unique, “upscale” design that includes a rear sleeper sofa that extends out to help set it apart. There’s also a large drawer that unfolds from the rear, with a small sink, a gas stove with two burners, and a cooler, all of which the aftermarket firm says can be assembled or disassembled in about 10 minutes.

Irmscher i-Box Camper Kit

Image courtesy Irmscher.

Back to the part that’s skin deep, the ID. Buzz gets a snazzy new body kit that adds a new roof spoiler, side skirts, chin spoiler, and 20-inch alloy wheels. The show car (show van?) features a two-tone white and gray paint job with orange accents, which is somewhat mirrored in the gray/wood finish of the camper kit.

The wheels themselves cost €2,250 (about the same in USD, as this is being published), while Irmscher’s composite body kit goes for €3,450 (again, about the same). So, for about €5,700, less the cost of paint and installation (which, if you want yours to look this good, will be substantial), you, too, can make your ID. Buzz look like the F&F crew took a hard right into parenthood somewhere around 2012 … which, honestly, sounds like it’s about right!

 

Source | Images: Irmscher.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, ,
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

After years of teasers, concepts, and promises, the Pininfarina Battista all-electric supercar is finally in series production! After years of teasers, concepts, and promises, the Pininfarina Battista all-electric supercar is finally in series production!

Cars

Production Begins: 217 MPH Pininfarina Battista

This is what happens when you give Pininfarina a blank slate, and a blank check.

9 hours ago

Cars

Walmart & Canoo Set To Take On Amazon & Rivian

Walmart seems eager to tie the knot with Canoo to take on the Amazon/Rivian team-up.

2 days ago

Clean Transport

You Can Now Order A Volkswagen ID. Buzz — UK Prices Out

You can now order a Volkswagen ID. Buzz in the UK. And, to put it simply, this 21st century “hippie bus” is not cheap....

5 days ago
Video shows the difference between a Tesla Model Y made in Germany and one built in China Video shows the difference between a Tesla Model Y made in Germany and one built in China

Cars

What’s the Difference? Chinese vs. German Tesla Model Y

Stop me if you've already heard this one: what's the difference between a Chinese Tesla and a German Tesla?

July 9, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.