Volkswagen ID. Buzz Camper Gets the F&F Treatment

It hardly seems fair to US fans that have been waiting for over a decade now, but it’s true. Months before the first VW ID. Buzz arrives in the US, German tuning legends Irmscher have already got one, and they’re giving it the full Fast & Furious treatment.

And, not for nothing, the Irmscher-built ID. Buzz electric camper kiiind of looks amazing. See for yourself.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz Tuned by Irmscher

The Irmscher mods, which don’t include traditional tuner “go fast” bits on the van, are more than skin deep. That’s because the company turned the ID. Buzz into a full-on camper van with what it’s dubbed the i-Box kit. The kit is similar to VW’s own BusBox camper kit, but offers better materials and a unique, “upscale” design that includes a rear sleeper sofa that extends out to help set it apart. There’s also a large drawer that unfolds from the rear, with a small sink, a gas stove with two burners, and a cooler, all of which the aftermarket firm says can be assembled or disassembled in about 10 minutes.

Irmscher i-Box Camper Kit

Back to the part that’s skin deep, the ID. Buzz gets a snazzy new body kit that adds a new roof spoiler, side skirts, chin spoiler, and 20-inch alloy wheels. The show car (show van?) features a two-tone white and gray paint job with orange accents, which is somewhat mirrored in the gray/wood finish of the camper kit.

The wheels themselves cost €2,250 (about the same in USD, as this is being published), while Irmscher’s composite body kit goes for €3,450 (again, about the same). So, for about €5,700, less the cost of paint and installation (which, if you want yours to look this good, will be substantial), you, too, can make your ID. Buzz look like the F&F crew took a hard right into parenthood somewhere around 2012 … which, honestly, sounds like it’s about right!

Source | Images: Irmscher.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here