You Can Now Order A Volkswagen ID. Buzz — UK Prices Out

You can now order a Volkswagen ID. Buzz in the UK. And, to put it simply, this 21st century “hippie bus” is not cheap. It’s much more expensive than the original hippie bus that inspired it. That said, most people who were young adults in the 1970s are much richer today than they were then. Also, naturally, the fully electric ID. Buzz is cooler and more advanced tech-wise.

If you order a Volkswagen ID. Buzz in the UK, you have three trim levels to choose from: Life, Style, and 1st Edition. The “low-end” Life trim’s price starts at £57,115, the middle trim (Style) starts at £61,915, and the high-end 1st Edition trim’s price starts at £62,995.

No matter which trim you choose, it includes a 77kWh lithium-ion battery that provides a rated range of 258 miles (415 kilometers). It has a 150kW (204 PS) electric motor in the rear that provides 310Nm of torque.

As far as the features that separate the three trims, the following are some of the distinguishing features:

Life: First of all, the Life trim includes LED headlights, a heated windscreen, the Buzz box removable storage unit, Discover Pro navigation and infotainment with a 10” colour touchscreen, and wireless charging.

Style: Gets improved with "IQ. Light" LED matrix headlights, adaptive interior ambient lighting, and tailgate surround lighting.

Gets improved with “IQ. Light” LED matrix headlights, adaptive interior ambient lighting, and tailgate surround lighting. 1st Edition: “This specification includes a full range of safety, security and convenience features, including 21” ‘Bromberg’ alloy wheels, Discover Max navigation system with 12” colour touchscreen and comfort seats with memory function.”

The ID. Buzz is produced with environmental sustainability in mind beyond just the electric powertrain. It includes recycled synthetic material in the interior and is free of any leather. Volkswagen used green aluminium for the rims and battery housings. Even the tires (or tyres, as they write in the UK) are made in a more low-emission way than is normal.

The ID. Buzz has been a highly and broadly desired vehicle since it was unveiled years ago. Aside from Tesla vehicles, it may be the most anticipated electric vehicle yet. (I don’t have data on that, so it’s open for debate, but it certainly seems to me to be near the top.)

The big questions, though, are: 1) Are consumers willing to spend this much money on an ID. Buzz? 2) How many ID. Buzz vehicles is Volkswagen prepared to produce if consumer demand is hotter than expected?

Now, if we could just find the fountain of youth as well.

