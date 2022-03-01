Electric DeLorean – This Isn’t It (But Maybe It Should Be!)

We’ve been eagerly awaiting news about the all-new electric DeLorean sportscar since the reborn company first teased its existence during last season’s NFL finale. Not satisfied with the original tweet’s teaser video, we found some concept art shared a year ago by Robb Report that seemed at least a little relevant – but the car you see here? It’s an art project. Pure fantasy, in other words – but what a fantasy! Meet the DeLorean E concept, by Onkar H.

“The DeLorean E is a fully electric 2 seater sports car, powered by 4 high performance motors and a mid-mounted battery pack,” reads Onkar’s project page on Bēhance. “The design language follows boxy styling and smooth silhouettes of the original car.”

Visually, the electric DeLorean E looks true enough to the original, with tweaks to the proportions and lighting that would make the car seem right at home on the road today. It’s a masterful update, but by far the ballsiest part of this concept is found, not in the way this concept is similar to the original – but how it’s different. Simply: Onkar’s concept doesn’t have gullwing doors.

Heck, it doesn’t even have doors, let alone gullwing ones. In place of doors, this car has an aircraft-style hatch enclosing a spartan, purposeful interior that is all business. It speaks volumes of the talent of the designer that he could remove the single most iconic feature of the classic BTTF-famous DeLorean and still create a car that’s still true to the brand.

Another thing that speaks to the designer’s talent? He claims to have created this stunning, electric blue DeLorean concept in his spare time. And in just two days. (!?)

As before, we still don’t know much about the official new DeLorean project, so it’s a bit early to get as excited as I, admittedly, am – but if talented artists link Onkar want to keep cranking out these awesome concept cars, I’ll keep trying to shine a light on them. And, if you’re reading this and need an industrial designer, hire this guy!

Source | Lots More Images: Onkar H’s Bēhance, via Designboom.

