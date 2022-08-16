Polestar O2 Roadster Green Lit for Production (!!!)

Look, there’s no way I’m going to be able to even pretend not to be excited about this. This is the hottest Swedish car news since the original Polestar 1 (nee: Volvo “C90” Concept Coupe) dropped with 900+ lb-ft of TQ and bright yellow seatbelts. What is this news that’s so thrilling? It’s this: the Polestar 02 electric roadster is headed for production. (!!!)

That’s right, kids. Earlier today, the Swedish electric performance car brand confirmed plans to put the Polestar electric roadster concept into production with an eye towards an official launch in 2026, when the car is set to bow as the “Polestar 6” electric performance roadster.

“With the overwhelming consumer and press response, we took the decision to put this stunning roadster into production and I am so excited to make it a reality,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, who — as recently as last month — had expressed a personal interest in getting the roadster built. “Polestar 6 is a perfect combination of powerful electric performance and the thrill of fresh air with the top down.”

What’s it Gonna Look Like in 2026?

The Polestar O2 concept digs deep into parent company Geely’s intellectual parts bin, with a lightweight, bonded-aluminum chassis similar in concept to the Lotus Elise chassis that’s underpinned the most recent 2000 HP Lotus exotic cars, and even the first-generation Tesla Roadster and Dodge Circuit EV concepts, as well. And, yes, that’s what was under the “just a concept” O2 and may not be what’s under the eventual Polestar 6, but it would be hard to imagine the company going another direction.

Indeed, the official release says as much. “The hard-top convertible will be built on Polestar’s bespoke bonded aluminum platform,” it reads. “Developed in-house, it will feature the high-performance, 800-Volt electric architecture already confirmed for Polestar 5. This includes output of up to 650 kW (884 hp) and 900 Nm from a dual motor powertrain, a targeted 0-100 km/h sprint time of 3,2 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h.”

That “in-house” isn’t even wrong — Lotus is owned by the same parent company as Volvo and Polestar, Geely, so it’s arguably all “in-house,” you know?

Regardless, the order books are set to open later this month. With 500 numbered units of a special “LA Concept” version planned at the outset, which will exclusively feature the concept’s unique “Sky” blue exterior, light “leather” interior, and the same 21-inch wheels as the concept. I’ll take mine in Osmium Gray.

Meet the Polestar 6

Source | Images: Polestar.